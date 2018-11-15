A lot went down at Wednesday's 2018 CMA Awards, but one of the more memorable moments was when Carrie Underwood revealed she's having another boy. She didn't do it in an expected way, and fans were definitely surprised to hear her blurt it out the way she did, but that was the point. During the opening monologue of the awards show, Underwood and co-host Brad Paisley unveiled the sex of her second child with a hilarious bit.

It all started with Paisley asking Underwood, "Hey, remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?" The Cry Pretty artist replied, "Well, I mean, who could ever forget #BradBlewIt?"

They were referring to the time at the 2014 CMAs when Paisley announced Underwood was having a boy during their opening of the show. Soon after, the hashtag "#BradBlewIt" was trending. At the time, Paisley pestered Underwood about the sex of her first child. She leaned in and whispered it to him and eventually he spilled the beans by announcing to everyone, "We could name him Garth!"

So, Paisley and Underwood, who also won Female Vocalist of the Year that same evening, played off the 2014 CMAs moment. "Seriously, Carrie, give me a little baby hint," Paisley pleaded with her. As she continued to tell him no, Paisley listed names of famous country music couples for her to choose from as a way to reveal the sex. He asked,

"Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy?"

Then, he pried further by asking, "Waylon or Willie?" For those unsure, he was referring to Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. If you're confused, so was Underwood, who joked, "Wait, what? That doesn't even make sense." That didn't stop Paisley from bothering her, to which Underwood finally gave up and proclaimed,

"Oh my gosh, Willie! It's a Willie!"

Overjoyed, Paisley declared, "Carrie blew it! #CarrieBlewIt!"

The camera then panned to her husband, Mike Fisher, who had the biggest smile on his face and couldn't help but laugh. This was definitely a great and light-hearted way to reveal the couple's exciting news.

Underwood first announced she was pregnant again in August. In a video posted on Instagram, she excitedly revealed,

"You might be wondering, or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well.... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond."

Seeing as she'll soon welcome another boy, this means Underwood will have a house full of boys. She's already mom to 3-year-old Isaiah, but she doesn't seem to mind, especially after struggling to have another child. In September, Underwood opened up to CBS News about suffering several miscarriages prior to getting pregnant again.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, 'I don't really want to be alone, so I'm just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah,'" she explained about becoming angry about the miscarriages. She continued,

"And I don't know how I didn't wake him up, but I was just sobbing. And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.'"

Now, she definitely feels beyond blessed. As she wrote on Instagram after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September, "...And my life wouldn’t be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends! Thanks to all who could come today! I don’t deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full!"

There's no denying Underwood, Fisher, and Isaiah make a super cute family, so imagine when their impending addition arrives. Underwood's heart will most certainly become even more full once she welcomes her baby boy.