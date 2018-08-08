A major congratulations are in order for a certain singer. On Wednesday, Aug. 8, Carrie Underwood announced she's pregnant with her second child in a three-part video message to fans on Instagram. As she wrote in the caption, "Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you!"

The beginning of the video focuses on the news that Underwood's album Cry Pretty drops on Sept. 14 and that she has a tour in the works. However, the Cry Pretty Tour 360 won't start until May 2019 — because of the big baby news. The camera zooms out, so fans can see she's sitting in front of shiny balloons that say, "BABY," in huge letters. She said,

"You might be wondering, or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well.... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond."

For Underwood, it's been a "dream come true" to have the album and baby news come out all around the same time. "We're just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys. We will see you on the road in 2019," Underwood concluded the second part of video.

In the whole video, Underwood looks absolutely thrilled to be sharing this with her fans. And if you're excited about the tour news (in addition to the baby news, of course), there's something to hold you over until next spring when you'd actually get to see the show. Tickets for Underwood's Cry Pretty 360 Tour go on sale Aug. 17, and the pre-sale begins four days earlier on Aug. 13. Her website lists all the tour dates that run from May 2019 all the way through October — kicking off in North Carolina and concluding in Detroit.

As for Underwood's family, she and husband Mike Fisher have a son named Isaiah, who turned 3 back in February. Back in 2015, she shared the news of her son's arrival with fans via a sweet tweet, captioned, "Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born February 27." Based on her video announcement, there's no doubt that little Isaiah is pumped to become a big brother.

While it hasn't been the easiest year for Underwood, she seems like she's really on a roll right now. As fans likely know, last November, the singer had a scary accident, where she tripped down the stairs in her home and winded up needing a lot of stitches in her face. Recovering from the injury was a "soul-searching" journey that she recently opened up to Redbook about. She admitted,

"A lot happened in 2017 during my 'off year.' I love it when people say, 'You took a year off.' I'm like, 'You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.' There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me."

In the magazine's September issue, Underwood continued, "There were some personal things that happened. And I had the accident and all of that to get through ... and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year."

Suffice to say, things are looking up for Underwood and her family for the rest of 2018 and the start of 2019. If there's anyone that deserves that happiness it's her. And if fans' comments on her Instagram video are any indication, they couldn't be more excited, even if it means they have to wait a while to see her in concert.