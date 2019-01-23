Here is some very exciting news for this country singer and her professional hockey player husband. Carrie Underwood welcomed her second child with Mike Fisher on Jan. 21, the American Idol winner announced on Instagram on Wednesday. They are once again proud parents to another baby boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher. In addition to revealing his name, Underwood also shared some super sweet first photos of Jacob with his mom, his dad, and his older brother, Isaiah Fisher.

Underwood captioned her series of images,

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Based on the pictures, which are absolutely adorable, it's clear Underwood and Fisher are already head over heels in love with their latest addition. Who can blame them? He's beyond sweet. The same can be said for Isaiah, who proudly holds his baby brother in his arms in one photo. Also, take note of Isaiah's outfit — he wore the perfect hat for the celebratory occasion.

In August 2018, the Cry Pretty artist announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram video addressed to fans. While also announcing her May 2019 tour, Underwood also revealed, "You might be wondering, or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well.... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond."

Underwood has been extremely open and honest about her journey to have another baby. She faced many difficulties, including suffering several miscarriages. While chatting with CBS News last September, the musician opened up miscarrying. She recalled about feeling angry over the miscarriages,

"And I don't know how I didn't wake him up, but I was just sobbing. And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.'"

And now here they are a family of four. Underwood couldn't feel more blessed, as she shared on Instagram after receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2018, "...And my life wouldn’t be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends! Thanks to all who could come today! I don’t deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full!"

You can tell in Underwood's birth announcement photos how overjoyed she is to now be a mother of two. The same goes for Fisher, who has the biggest smile on his face. It also sure looks like Isaiah will make a great big brother. Here's hoping Underwood continues to share cute family of four photos, because they definitely bring so much joy into the world.