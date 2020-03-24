COVID-19 update for Bachelor Nation: Cassie Randolph’s “Quarantine Chronicles” suggests Colton Underwoodis getting better after his coronavirus diagnosis. On Monday, Cassie uploaded a video to Instagram featuring her cats and family, along with Colton in bed with water. In one part of the 13-minute-long video, he's even able to get some fresh air out on the balcony of the third floor.

“How are you feeling?” Cassie asks in the video, which prompts a thumbs up response from Colton. “He’s standing up, walking around a little bit, so maybe getting a little fresh air will make [him] feel better." Her mom checks Colton’s blood oxygen levels and brings him an inhaler before the video concludes with him back in bed for the night. “That was essentially a day of quarantine,” Cassie said. “I walked around my house a bunch, up and down the stairs, room to room, taking care of Colton. I’m sure there’s many more days like that to come.”

Cassie’s update comes after Colton joined Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima on their nightly “Groupdate” via Instagram Live on March 21 to share a health update. While he said he had the virus “under control,” Colton told Harrison and Zima that his shortness of breath has been the “most crippling” and “most challenging” symptom.

Colton announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20 on Instagram. In his initial announcement, he said the virus has been “kicking my ass” despite his history of relatively good health. “I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy,” Colton said. “I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago.” He added that he was unable to walk up a flight of stairs or go to the bathroom without experiencing exhaustion and shortness of breath. The former football player has since been quarantined at Cassie’s family home in California.

Per the CDC, symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and may appear two to 14 days after exposure. As of March 23, there are over 33,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 400 deaths. In efforts to slow the spread of the virus, California, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and more states have implemented stay-at-home orders for their residents.

