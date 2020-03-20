As the global COVID-19 pandemic takes its tolls on Hollywood, Colton Underwood revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Bachelor shared his prognosis on Instagram and said he received the results on March 20 after he experienced some symptoms a “few days ago.” Underwood also called on his followers to “stay home” in order to adhere to the theory of flattening the curve, which urges social distancing in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

“We got this,” Colton captioned his post. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.” Calling on “anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine,” Colton wrote, “Please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

In his video, Colton said he became symptomatic despite his relatively good health. “I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he said. Still, Colton said the virus has been “kicking my ass,” and that he has been unable to “walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath” or go to the bathroom without experiencing exhaustion.

He ended his video by calling on everyone, even younger individuals, to stay home. “I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home,” Colton said. "Do your part. Take care of yourselves. Take care of one another.”

Colton starred in Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. While he chose contestant Cassie Randolph in the finale, the two are currently dating and not engaged. He also appeared in Season 14 of The Bachelorette and Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Colton’s health update comes after former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky revealed she got tested on March 16 and has been awaiting the results.

Ali, considered high risk of serious illness due to her pre-existing skin cancer diagnosis, said she experienced “all the symptoms minus the fever.” She similarly urged her followers to take the pandemic seriously. "Do not go out,” Ali said. “Do not go to crowded restaurants and bars. Self quarantine if you can.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.