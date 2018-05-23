Move over, regular massages. Many spas are now starting to offer CBD massages, following the recent boom in popularity of the cannabis compound, and yes, they will bring you to your maximum level of chill.

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is a compound derived from the hemp plant that you've probably seen everywhere in the last few months. CBD has become a super popular addition to many common products — including your fave beauty essentials like lip balm or mascara, brownies (naturally), and even vape pens. Unlike THC, another active compound in cannabis, CBD is non-psychoactive, and studies have concluded that it may have a range of health benefits, from helping seizure patients to general de-stressing. You can experience the benefits of CBD orally, through oils, pills, or tinctures, or apply it topically — which brings us back to the whole massage situation.

Cyndi Ramirez Fulton, the founder of Chillhouse, a self-care oasis that offers manicures, massages, and a wellness café in New York City, tells Bustle that adding a CBD massage balm option to their services was a “no brainer.” She explains, “[I’m] not always one to always jump on wellness trends for the hell of it. [But] CBD products are obviously thriving right now." At Chillhouse, you can add CBD to your service as a $15 add-on.

So, what are the benefits to CBD massage? Obviously, many people who ingest CBD-infused edibles find it relaxes them and improves their mood, but a CBD massage will do the same thing — without the high, or risk of potentially triggering mental health issues like anxiety. In fact, many people who’ve received a CBD massage claim the practice is a perfect way to destress and relieve anxiety: As Anna Gragert, writing for Hello Giggles, explained, the whole experience made her feel “present in the moment, and accepting of the fact that this was my time to shed pounds of stress.”

Moreover, when applied topically, CBD can be extremely beneficial for people experiencing chronic physical pain. “CBD cream has natural anti-inflammatory effects that can more effectively soothe sore muscles and joints. It encourages the body to speed up the healing process, and is beneficial in relieving anxiety, as well as gastric distress,” explains Ramirez-Fulton, adding that the CBD balm Chillhouse uses “also has arnica and lidocaine for further anti-inflammatory benefits.”

Considering inflammation is believed to play a crucial role in chronic pain and many common health issues, anything that reduces inflammation is a win in my book. Not to mention, studies have also found that CBD has analgesic — aka, pain relieving qualities, making it a ultra-soothing oil to use during a massage. Further, research has shown that CBD may pack benefits for your skin and control acne, so you don’t have to worry about the oil making your back break out.

You don't just have to be in New York City to get a CBD-infused massage, either, The Now in Los Angeles, California, also offers a CBD add-on to any massage for $10, and Renu Day Spa in Illinois offers a 60 or 90 minute CBD oil infused massage for $90 or $125, respectively. You can also Google CBD massages to find one in your area, if you live in a state where CBD is legal.

Ramirez-Fulton says CBD massages are not just a trend, but are “here to stay.” Though CBD is not legal in every U.S. state (yet!), hopefully more people will recognize the benefits of using this oil to manage pain and stress. So, if you’re lucky enough to live in a CBD-friendly city, you can definitely give this growing practice a try. A CBD massage may be the key to leaving your anxiety behind, if only for an hour, and allowing yourself to experience ultimate relaxation.