The world was stunned on Friday, June 8, by the loss of a beloved chef and CNN host. Celebrity reactions to Anthony Bourdain's death are particularly telling. Mere hours after the news broke of the No Resolutions star's death by suicide, famous faces from all walks of life were already taking to social media to mourn his passing. Some shared a memory of the late 61-year-old, underlining the many ways that he sought to bring light to the world around him. He used his career and his platform to help some of the planet's most far-flung locales feel more accessible to his audiences, and those who knew him describe an adventurous spirit that welcomed life in in just the same way.

But for as many celebrities who have thus far shared their own encounters with Bourdain, many more seem to have been touched by the chef without ever meeting him. Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, comedian Patton Oswalt, musician Questlove, scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, actor Jeffrey Wright — these are just the first of many people across all walks of life who have taken a moment to mourn the chef on Twitter and social media. It's clear that Bourdain's life, work, and epic personality made quite a mark on those around him, and in death, as in life, he is loudly appreciated.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen wrote a loving and grateful tribute to the chef, even as she grappled with his tragic and senseless loss.

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt didn't even need to reference the No Resolutions star by name, but followers knew to whom he was referring. The comedian directed followers to the National Suicide Hotline and shared that he'd also brushed up against "this darkness," showing a great deal of empathy for the late Bourdain.

Questlove

The musician shared that the travel host changed the course of his life with a single recommendation.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

While Tyson emphasized just exactly how precious life is, on this planet or any other.

Jeffrey Wright

Actor Wright apparently goes way back with the chef, and their paths have crossed a few times over the years.

Gordon Ramsay

Fellow chef Gordon Ramsay honored the life's work of his late colleague, and also directed followers to a help line.

Michelle Wolf

Comedian Michelle Wolf had unofficially honored Bourdain in her White House Correspondents' Dinner speech, calling him the best part of CNN, a sentiment she still proudly stands behind.

Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow paid tribute to the late author with his own words, made all the more heart-breaking by the tragedy of his loss.

Lea Michele

Fellow entertainer Lea Michele mourned the chef's loss, coming so close on the tail of the death by suicide of handbag designer Kate Spade, who died by suicide just three days before Bourdain.

Lena Waithe

The actress, producer, and screenwriter Lena Waithe reveals that like many, she's still following advice that she got from Bourdain or one of his shows.

Leslie Jones

The Saturday Night Live star spoke plainly about Bourdain's tragic death, expressing the same disbelief that many are feeling at what the chef must have been silently struggling with.

Iggy Pop

The classic musician Iggy Pop was blindsided by the news, and honored his late friend, whom he called a "light of kindness and good vibes in my life."

Chelsea Peretti

The comedian Chelsea Peretti shared that she and husband Jordan Peele have a tradition inspired by the late chef.

No matter their profession, every celebrity on this list and many more have been affected by Bourdain's irreplaceable presence. He's gone but not forgotten, and hopefully his spirit of adventure will live on even in his heart-wrenching absence.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.