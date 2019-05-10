Although the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating only wrapped up a couple of months ago, it's very probable that another series of the hit E4 dating show will once again grace our screens later in 2019. The reality series first debuted back in 2016, and immediately hooked viewers with the show's hilarious celebrity dates and seemingly never-ending awkwardness. Although a seventh series is yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster, Celebs Go Dating 2019 contestant rumours have begun circling already. But which famous faces are thought to be signing up to the dating series?

If the rumours turn out to be true, it seems that fans of the show can expect to find a string of former Love Island stars on the seventh season. According to The Sun, the first name linked to the next series of Celebs Go Dating is the Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham. The newspaper reports that the 27 year old is in "talks" with show bosses, and one source claimed that "this is the perfect opportunity for Jack. He'll be back on the dating scene in the wake of a difficult break-up. But he'll also get a huge payday from Celebs Go Dating and weeks in the spotlight on a show that everyone loves. It's a win-win. Bosses think Jack would be a great addition — not least because everyone will be desperate to see what sort of girl he'll go for after Dani."

Photo Credit: ITV/Shutterstock

As reported by the Mirror, islander Megan Barton-Hanson could also be joining the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating. Speaking about the rumours surrounding Barton-Hanson's involvement, a source told The Sun, "she's mulling it over at the moment as everything she does she wants to properly commit to. It’s a big decision to go and find love on television again and she doesn’t want to jump into anything."

Another Love Island 2018 star said to be joining the E4 dating show is Zara McDermott, and according to the Metro, McDermott was first linked to the next season of Celebs Go Dating back in February.

Speaking of McDermott's potential Celebs Go Dating gig, a source told The Sun, "Zara is exactly the type of character they look to have on the show. She’s gorgeous, fun and clever, she’ll keep the men on their toes and won’t be afraid to speak her mind. Producers know that Love Island stars come with a legion of loyal fans to watch their show."

As reported by Telly Mix, the show's previous sixth season aired on E4 back in February, and included the likes of Hollyoaks actor Chelsee Healey, reality star Megan McKenna, I'm A Celebrity's Kerry Katona, and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson — who returned to the dating series for a second time. As previously mentioned, there has been no confirmation of a Celebs Go Dating series seven, however, given that the dating show typically airs in both February and September, we could be well on the way to yet another brilliant series. And I cannot wait.