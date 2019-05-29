I love a love story, and I love reality TV, so it will come as no surprise that Celebs Go Dating is the kind of show that's right up my street. And if you thought series one through six were drama-filled, you ain't seen nothing yet. The announcement of the Celebs Go Dating series seven lineup has got me *so* excited for what's in store. This crew involves not only a couple of Love Island stars and a famous author, but also a former boyband member, and an OG TOWIE member (and no, it's not Gemma Collins). I know right?!

Before we get on to who is starring in the show, let's go over a little admin. First off, the new series of Celebs Go Dating actually has no start date as of yet, but we know it will be back on E4, and that it will be at some point in 2019, according to Metro.

And who can we expect to see working at the dating agency? Series seven will have matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson, life coach Anna Williamson, and Junior Client Coordinator Tom Read Wilson stirring the ship.

So, without further ado, let's get in to who exactly will be starring on the show this year.

Megan Barton Hanson Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Most of us will recognised Megan from her stint on Love Island in 2018. She coupled up with fellow contestant Wes, and their relationship continued after the show ended, until the pair split earlier this year. Megan shared a post about her decision to find love again on TV, writing on Instagram: "I vowed never to do reality dating show again however dating in the public eye is massively harder than anticipated.. I cannot wait to see who the agents will set me up with and help me find the one."

Jack Fincham Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another former Love Island-er, Jack was of course best known for winning the show in 2018 along with his partner Dani Dyer. Despite what we all thought was a match made in heaven, Jack and Dani didn't make the distance, and split earlier this year. Jack shared the news about his involvement in Celebs Go Dating on his Insta, writing: "Excited to tell you i am taking part in the next series of @celebsgodating let’s see how I get on. Who’s gonna be watching?"

Lauren Goodger Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren, another reality TV star, first hit our TV screens during the first few series of The Only Way Is Essex, when she dated Mark Wright. Sharing the Celebs Go Dating promo video on her Instagram, Lauren says she wants to meet someone who is confident, independent, and outgoing, and who will be a "good dad" when they have a family.

Lee Ryan Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Millennials everywhere will know Lee as 1/4 of ultimate noughties boyband Blue. And while I was a Duncan girl myself, I knew a hell of a lot of ladies who fancied a bit of Lee. Since being in the band, he has starred on Big Brother, where he was involved in a "love triangle." Essentially, he's guaranteed good TV.

Lady Colin Campbell Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's fair to say most of us will recognise the ever-controversial 'Lady C' from her stint in I'm A Celebrity in 2015, where she picked a fight with, well, just about everybody in there. Lady C actually appeared on Celebrity First Dates last year, but is back on our screens in Celebs Go Dating to take another stab at finding love.