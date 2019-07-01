Spoilers for Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 4 ahead. During the May 30 episode of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman slapped Meryl Streep. Do you need to read that again? Nicole Kidman, A-list actress, slapped 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep. In the face. They were in character, of course — and Streeps' Mary Louise was in desperate need of something dramatic to shut her up — but it was nonetheless an iconic moment that's still reverberating across the internet.

Before Streep joined Big Little Lies's second season, she and Kidman were in The Hours together. But they didn't actually get the chance to interact onscreen in the 2002 film, so Big Little Lies more than made up for that missed opportunity. During Sunday night's episode, Mary Louise suggested Jane was lying about being raped by Perry, and then had the audacity to imply Perry must have cheated on Celeste with additional women. Celeste smacked her, and Mary Louise, knowing that Perry and Celeste's sex life had been violent, retorted sharply, "Well, shall we call that foreplay?"

Unfortunately, the slap only fueled Mary Louise's belief that her daughter-in-law is unfit to care for her kids. And it can only harm Celeste's chances of keeping Josh and Max in the custody battle Mary Louise has now served her with.

But Twitter doesn't have time to be concerned with the consequences of this slap. Instead, everyone is still wrapping their heads around the fact that the iconic Nicole Kidman just slapped the iconic Meryl Streep. It is only on Big Little Lies that this could happen.

It Was Pure Artistry Who needs to visit an art gallery when you can watch Big Little Lies?

The Comeback Was Almost As Shocking Truly incredible.

"Where Were You When Nicole Kidman Slapped Meryl Streep?" This already legendary scene will be the defining moment of our generation.

Nicole Kidman Got *Paid* To Do That Most people pay Streep to have the privilege of slapping her.

It Was Cathartic Viewers needed that slap almost as much as Celeste did.

"Only On HBO" The slap really embraces the premium cable channel's old tagline of "It's not TV, it's HBO."

Streep Lost Her Glasses Kidman's slap really packed a punch.

It's Reminiscent Of Another TV Slap The tagline for NBC's short-lived drama The Slap — "One moment will change a family forever" — does kind of apply here.

We've Been Waiting For This Moment Sure, maybe Celeste shouldn't have slapped Mary Louise. But no one can say it wasn't deserved.

It Was A Pride Month Miracle Big Little Lies really ended Pride Month with a bang ... err, a slap.

Streep's Emmy Is Secured Streep just might win an Emmy for being the best slappee.

Actually, They Both Deserve Emmys Kidman's performance as the slapper also deserves an award.

*This* Is The Golden Age Of Television The Golden Age of Television is still going strong, thanks to the slap.

Their Powers Combined Even pre-slap, the acting power these two radiate is hard to handle.

Did They Use A Body Double? Did Kidman's hand really come in contact with Streep's face? Because if so, we would really like to see the footage of this coming together behind the scenes.