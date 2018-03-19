It's nearly impossible to keep up with Ulta Beauty's happenings these days. Between the 21 Days of Beauty sale and the constant brand additions, there's enough going on to make your head spin. With news that Chanel beauty is coming soon to Ulta, the retailer has just given the makeup obsessed another good reason to loose their minds.

Ulta can't seem to stay out of the spotlight. The beauty mecca has added one internet-loved makeup brand after another to its repertoire— ahem, Morphe, Dose of Colors, ColourPop, and Storybook Cosmetics— and has even snatched up a few Sephora fan-favorites like Nars and Cover FX. It's enough to keep the retailer on every beauty lover's radar.

Offering both drugstore and prestige hair, skin, and makeup essentials, the massive retailer has always been a one-stop beauty shop. But now that Chanel Beauté will be making its debut in Ulta stores, the retailer is truly living up to its "all things beauty, all in one place" motto.

All of the juicy deets haven't been revealed, but word that Chanel is in fact expanding beyond their fragrances in Ulta is enough to celebrate. When you learn what's going down in stores, prepare to kiss your money goodbye.

The exciting announcement comes via a fourth quarter sales call between Ulta CEO Mary Dillion and the retailer's investors. There's no official word on which exact stores will receive Chanel merch and when the launch will roll out, but makeup lovers can expect to see the new finds on Ulta shelves soon.

"Following our long-standing partnership with Chanel offering their iconic fragrances in hundreds of our stores, we are honored to introduce Chanel Beauté in a small number of Ulta Beauty doors this year," said Dillon during the conference call. "This will be an edited assortment featuring a Chanel-branded makeup station with the first Chanel store opening in Westport, Connecticut, in just a few weeks."

The news may help explain Chanel's recent surge of Instagram content. As reported by Racked, The brand recently launched two beauty-specific accounts, @chanel.beauty, featuring posts generated by the brand, and @welovecoco, a source of regrammed content from beauty influencers and fans of Chanel makeup.

The brand that brought the industry the iconic quilted bag and Chanel No. 5 perfume, has some beauty offerings worth keeping you on standby. Among them are their cult-favorite Le Vernis nail lacquer, the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow quads, and the Vitalumière Aqua Skin foundation. There's no telling which Chanel favorites will line shelves for sure, but that doesn't make the launch any less exciting.

Naturally, fans are so on board for the high-end additions, already planning to put their rewards points to good use.

You've got to give it up to Ulta for making such a major move.

Gone are the days of having to make a separate trip to a department store if you want to play in a luxury brand like Chanel.

It's convenience at its finest, not to mention many beauty lovers consider Ulta stores to have a much more lax shopping environment.

There was a bit of opposition, however, as some beauty lovers believe Chanel offerings in Ulta may tarnish the brand's luxury status.

Some even questioned whether the brand's founder would have signed off on such a deal.

Pushback aside, the news got many beauty lovers hype.

Shoppers can soon snatch up drugstore favorites and if they're feeling extra fancy, Chanel Beauté can make its way into their orange shopping bag, too.

Chanel coming to Ulta is major and it makes it hard to resist shopping at the beauty super center that really will have it all soon. As long as the retailer is upping their game like this, beauty lovers are going to have a hard time pinching pennies in the future.