Chanel showed their Fall 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday morning, debuting 68 classic looks. The show took place in the usual location at the Grand Palais, but this time, the setting was installed with sweeping circular stair sets creating a winding runway.

The collection itself was an amalgamation of retro trends: Creative Director Virginie Viard pulled the best of the best from past eras to create a collection all her own. There were ‘80s-inspired neon colorblock styles and jewel-printed tops; ‘60s-inspired hot pants made of tweed; and even a Victorian-era puff-sleeve dress worn by Kaia Gerber. Perhaps the most head-turning style, however, was one of the more casual of the references: the snap-leg pants that appeared in droves.

Styled with everything from bomber jackets to tweed coats, the '90s-inspired sportswear style was alive and well on the Chanel runway this season. The blatant streetwear reference is a clear indication that the house’s new Creative Director is bringing a more youthful vibe to age-old fashion house.

Viard revealed that the collection was inspired by "Romanticism but without any flourishes. Emotions but without any frills." She cited Gabrielle Chanel's racehorse (called 'Romantica') and a photo of Karl Lagerfeld in a striped suit with riding boots as references. "Almost no dresses, just casaques [jockey silks]," she said, adding: "Jodhpurs that open over seven-league boots [were] a nod to those belonging to Karl."

