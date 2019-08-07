There's no denying social media can be a complicated space that people need a break from every now and again. Well, Channing Tatum is taking a break from social media. Before you get too upset, his break sounds more like a temporary hiatus, and it's all for a good reason. The actor is simply focusing on himself and his overall well-being.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Aug. 7, the Magic Mike star announced he wouldn't be on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for awhile. "I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," he said. "I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."

There's certainly no shame in his decision. Whatever Tatum needs to do to make himself happier and feel more creative again is what counts. Plus, he said it's likely he'll return to social media in the future. "I'll probably come back at some point," he wrote. "But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while!"

Tatum has since received many well wishes and support for his decision. Supergirl actor Mehcad Brooks commented, "Consciousness expansion takes privacy. Love you brother." Photographer Lee Jeffries wrote, "The thing about creativity... in my experience, is she always comes knocking when you just aren’t looking. I’d say you’ve got a pretty good record creatively, she’ll be back when the times right."

Many of Tatum's fans also sent him some love. One person wrote, "Sometimes the best way to rebalance and clear our mind to refocus, is to completely disconnect from the noise." Isn't that the truth? Another Instagram user commented, "Good on you man. Take the time you need for yourself, that’s self care."

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part actor certainly isn't the first celebrity to step back from social media. He followed in the footsteps of singer Ariana Grande and actor Selena Gomez, to name a few. Recently, former Brothers & Sisters actor Dave Annable announced he was changing his Instagram usage by unfollowing everyone except for Odette Annable, his wife.

Unlike Tatum, Annable won't stop posting altogether. He even shared a photo of his daughter with Odette on Aug. 6. He explained that he wanted to get over the endless scrolling and constantly comparing himself to others. "I’ll still stay active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job. I’ll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better...I won’t be comparing. See you soon, in real life. #freedom"

Tatum and Annable changing their social media habits makes complete sense. Whatever anyone chooses to do to make sure they're living a more fulfilling and healthy life is all that matters. And if that means leaving social media behind, even just for a little while, then that's what you should do.