Late on Monday, April 2, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation via social media. Collective hearts are breaking everywhere for the fan-favorite couple, but don't worry — Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's relationship timeline will help you remember all of their key moments together.

Tatum and Dewan issued the following statement via social media in regards to the split:

“Hey world!

So…We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The couple had been married since 2009, but let's start right at the beginning, shall we?