Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Relationship Timeline Will Help You Trace Their Love From 'Step Up' Until Now
Late on Monday, April 2, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation via social media. Collective hearts are breaking everywhere for the fan-favorite couple, but don't worry — Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's relationship timeline will help you remember all of their key moments together.
Tatum and Dewan issued the following statement via social media in regards to the split:
The couple had been married since 2009, but let's start right at the beginning, shall we?
2005: Tatum & Dewan First Meet At A 'Step Up' Audition
And there's actual video footage of it! Dewan posted the audition tape to her YouTube account this year and it shows probably one of the first times Dewan and Tatum danced together. In the video, Tatum and Dewan embrace and Dewan tells the camera, "It's like we're posing for our prom." Aww.
In 2014, Tatum told Redbook about courtship while filming Step Up:
2006: The 'Step Up' Press Tour
When it came time for Step Up to be released, Dewan and Tatum began talking to the press about each other — and it was all good things. They especially gushed about each other during a December 2006 press conference for the movie in Italy.
In the video of that press event above, Dewan said:
And Channing also raved about Dewan:
2008: Tatum & Dewan Get Engaged
The couple made public appearances together all throughout 2007 and got engaged in 2008. As reported by People, Tatum invited Dewan's friends to join them in Maui and proposed to Dewan in front of them all with a Neil Lane ring.
2009: Tatum & Dewan Get Married
On July 11, 2009, Tatum and Dewan tied the knot at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California, according to Entertainment Tonight. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui was the maid of honor and Haylie Duff was a bridesmaid.
2010: Going Into Business Together
According to Deadline, Dewan and Tatum joined forces with Reid Carolin for a production company that would be later named 33AndOut. The company produced the films We Are Marshall, Dear John, and Earth Made of Glass.
2012: Dewan & Tatum Announced They're Pregnant
Congratulations were in order for the couple in December 2012: Dewan and Tatum confirmed to People that they were expecting.
2013: Baby Everly Is Born
Dewan and Tatum's daughter Everly was born on May 31, 2013 and Tatum told Us Weekly that the birth made him super emotional. "I probably went to the bathroom four times and had a crying fit," he told the publication. "Like, I'm just like, 'I don't know what to do!'"
2016: They Recreated Their 'Step Up' Dance
The pair celebrated 10 years since Step Up hit theaters by recreating one of their most memorable movie moments.
And that same year, they commemorated seven years of marriage.
More to come...
2017: The Pair Celebrated 8 Years Together
As reported by People, Tatum and Dewan celebrated their eighth anniversary last July in an unexpected yet adorable way: camping with their daughter in the woods. Dewan recalled details of their trip in an interview on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan.
2018: They Announced Their Split
On April 2, Tatum and Dewan (or "Chan & Jenna," as they call themselves) broke the sad news to fans on Instagram.
As heartbreaking as it may be, at least there are all of the good times to look back on. And fans can take solace in the fact that they wrote, "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another."