Memes & Tweets About Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split Show The Internet Is Taking The News Pretty Hard
Yet again, the internet is proclaiming "love is dead." And as usual, that over-the-top response is the result of another celebrity split. On Monday, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation, and while their joint statement sounds as amicable as can be, the internet is having a bit of a rough time wrapping their head around it. Memes and tweets about Tatum and Dewan's split show the internet was really rooting for the pair. And yes, that means they're breaking out *that* Tyra/ANTM GIF for emphasis.
In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the pair broke the news of their breakup:
The message also points out that they've still got plenty of love and respect for one another. Tatum and Dewan continue:
And if you thought something like this would impact their little family, you thought wrong. Their post points out they're focusing on family first and foremost:
Although anyone knows Twitter can sometimes get vicious, it seems they're respecting the privacy part. Instead of trying to start rumors or digging for details, instead, the internet is busy wallowing in its own heartbreak. Seriously, just look at the reactions.
They Range From Disappointed...
The Tyra meme may not be original, but it sure is relevant.
... To Hoping This Is Some Sort Of Prank
The day before was April Fools' Day after all... but this would be a pretty cruel joke. But nope, this definitely doesn't appear to be a belated joke.
Some Couldn't Help But Care
Not out of nosiness, but pure sadness.
"Love Is Dead"
If that GIF is any indication, people are drowning their sorrows with their pals named Ben and Jerry.
Fans Are Shifting Their Focus To Another Pair
Uhhh, no pressure or anything, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Apparently you're just the internet's "only hope" of love still existing.
People Took The News Pretty Personally
That Peter Griffin clip really seems to run the gamut of emotions.
Step Up Won't Be The Same
It's safe to assume that watching the movie where life imitated art and Tatum and Dewan fell for each other probably will feel different, given this news.
Then again, rewatching Step Up may be the perfect way for the internet to work through its rollercoaster of emotions. Because even though Twitter is devastated, it sounds like the actual couple is handling the news maturely and in the best possible way.