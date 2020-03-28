We can, we will, and we must overcome social distancing blues: Cheer star Jerry Harris gave a coronavirus mat talk on Instagram on March 26 to help make sure of it. The breakout star of Netflix’s hit competitive cheerleading docuseries shared a video that called on his followers to “keep an attitude of gratitude” during these trying times. “Because at the end of the day,” Jerry says, referencing his signature mat talk line, “We’ve got this!”

“I know this is a hard time for everyone right now, but I don't want you guys to think of this as a negative or a bad time,” Jerry says. “Think of this as a time to reboot, recharge our mental battery, and reconnect with family.” The expert mat talker added that “this is not gonna last forever” and that “it will be over before we know it." He concluded, “I want you guys to all stay focused on what is good and happy, and always keep an attitude of gratitude, and always be strong, because at the end of the day, we got this!"

Jerry captioned the Instagram post, “I know this is a challenging time for everyone around the world, but just know, we can get through this!” The Cheer star concluded, “Sending you all love.”

In a follow-up Instagram post on March 27, Jerry shared a video of his time quarantined at home and even offered advice on how to pass the hours. He suggested watching TV, learning new recipes, orchestrating a family game night, and, of course, rewatching Netflix’s Cheer. “We are all at home right now trying to stay positive,” Jerry captioned the post. “You are not alone, you’re part of a larger community. We are all in this together!” He then encouraged his followers to share videos of how they’re spending their days.

Netflix’s Cheer, which debuted in January, follows the ups and downs of the Texas-based Navarro College Bulldog cheer team as they prepare for the Daytona Championships in Florida. The docuseries became a hit among viewers and propelled coach Monica Aldam and students Jerry, La'Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback, and more into fame. Like other major sporting events across the U.S., 2020's Daytona Championships was cancelled in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the stars addressed the cancellation on social media. "This isn’t goodbye Navarro 2020 it’s see you later," La'Darius wrote. "Daytona you will be missed and greatly appreciated." Monica replied to La'Darius' post and wrote, "My heart is breaking!!!! I love you forever!!!!"

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.