One of America’s most well-recognized evangelists took to Twitter to express his strong disagreement with abortion. On Wednesday, Franklin Graham appeared to compare Chelsea Clinton’s pro-abortion stance to the Holocaust. Graham likened Clinton's point that keeping Roe v. Wade intact would be an economic asset to Adolf Hitler’s support for “killing the Jews.”

On Wednesday evening, Graham tweeted, “@ChelseaClinton, daughter of former President @BillClinton and @HillaryClinton, claims that legalizing abortion added trillions of dollars to the economy. What a lie. Hitler probably also claimed that killing the Jews would be good for their economy.” He shared a link to a Breitbart article citing Clinton’s comments.

The comparison came after Clinton attended an event protesting Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. At the event, "Rise Up For Roe," Clinton said, “Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access right, because these are not the same thing, if you care about social justice or economic justice, agency — you have to care about this.”

“It is not a disconnected fact — to address this T-shirt of 1973 — that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy. Right?” Clinton went on to say. “The net, new entrance of women — that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

