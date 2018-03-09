It's quite the week for new book releases. These 17 books bring readers a bit of everything this week: magic, love, anger, redemption, survival.

If you're a nonfiction lover, you have plenty of options this week: Bachelor Nation is a brutal, thorough examination of the reality TV franchise you hate-to-love and love-to-hate; Broad Band is the untold history of the forgotten women who built the internet; How Luck Happens is a guide to creating your own good luck, on your own terms; I Have A Right To is a "love letter" to sexual assault survivors, written by one of the most recognizable survivors of our day: Chessy Prout; and Ask Me About My Uterus is a searing examination of how the medical world systemically dismisses female pain.

On the fiction side, there's much to love for both young adult and adult fiction fans. On the YA side, you have books that span centuries and kingdoms: Children of Blood and Bone is an African-inspired fantasy that hums with magic and dives deep into modern issues; Blood Water Paint is the true story of the 17th century Baroque painter who decided to raise her voice after being raped by her instructor; The Midnights and The Beauty That Remains are both haunting tales about somehow, miraculously finding your path amidst the fog of grief; and The Poet X is a soulful tale about discovering a voice and a future that conflicts with the wishes and beliefs of your family.

On the adult fiction side, there's much to get excited about: House of Broken Angels is about one Mexican-American family's final celebration before the death of their patriarch; Girls Burn Brighter is an incendiary examination of the violence perpetuated against women across the world and the redeeming power of female friendship through it all; The Hunger and If I Die Tonight, are two thrillers that implore readers to examine the true meaning of evil; Awayland is magical story collection about love and the intricacies of the human heart; and the witch doesn't burn in this one is a poetry collection about female anger and pain that will hit close to home for many women.

Before you head into the weekend, add at least one of these 17 books to your shopping cart: