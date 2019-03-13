I don't know if you're prepared for this, but happy birthday to you. Whether or not it's your actual birthday today is beside the point, you can join in on some major b-day celebration vibes from Chili's. Chili's is celebrating its birthday with its epic $3.13 Chili's Presidente Margaritas — something so spectacular that you will feel like it's your very own special moment. On today, this day of days, March 13, you can get those sweet, sweet margs for only $3.13. Three margaritas with change from a ten dollar bill? Glory, glory be. Thank you Chili's.

Coming in at just about three bucks, that would be an almighty deal on any margarita — or any alcoholic drink, really — but the Presidente Margaritas are far from your average marg. While normally the best deal you can find at Chili's is the $5 drinks on National Margarita Day, this birthday option is even more epic — a birthday of 3/13 means $3.13, after all. These drinks normally come in at around eight bucks depending on where you are in the country, so it actually seems like a better than half price deal.

Why are the Presidente Margaritas so special? These drinks are an event. They come in an iconic blue shaker which your server will shake a full 25 times as they bring it to your table. They then leave it behind so you top up your glass with the drink itself, which is made from the best of the best — Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur, and Presidente Brandy. Not too shabby at all, especially for $3.13.

And if you do decide to head in, tagging @chilis and hashtagging #ChilisBirthday on social media means you could win a $313 Chili’s gift card, according to People.

Chili's is no stranger to innovation (remember the Boss Burger with four kinds of meat?), but it's their margs that come back to make a splash again and again. If you can't make it in for the $3.13 deal, you can always head in anytime to catch some of their other margaritas and channel Pam from The Office. There are always Chili's Happy Hour specials — this month's $5 Margarita of the Month, for example, is The Lucky Jameson, giving an Irish-twist to the drink. Of course, there are deals on bar snacks as well — because once you start on those margaritas, you're going to want something to help hold them down.

March can seem like a rather grim month, with its in-like-a-lion-out-like-a-lamb-vibe. There's not always a lot to look forward to, besides a St. Paddy's day celebration that you hope doesn't get totally rained out. Whether or not today is your birthday, why not help Chile turn 44 with this incredible deal? Make up a reason to celebrate — a half birthday, a girl's night, Arbor Day (because no one knows when that it is anyway). You can always find an excuse for this good of a bargain on margaritas that are this ready to please.

Chili's half-price Presidente Margaritas come but once a year, so it's the perfect time to get down to celebrate. Happy March 13th, the birthday you didn't even know you needed.