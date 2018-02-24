Shiplap enthusiasts, your time has come. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring, and that means you could be an application away from living the Fixer Upper dream in Waco. Joanna announced on her Instagram page that the couple's company, Magnolia, is looking for some fresh talent. Their search for new creatives will take place during a two-day recruitment event in Waco — and why yes, that does sound like an HGTV lover's perfect vacation.

On Instagram, Joanna wrote,

"We're looking to grow our creative dept. here at Magnolia, so we're hosting a different kind of job fair this March… And remember, it takes all types of creative people to build something beautiful — there's no real formula to what we're looking for other than creativity, passion for what you do and a willingness to move to Waco, Texas!"

If you're already packing your bags for Waco, you can apply at magnolia.com. Applicants who are invited to the two-day event will have to pay for their own transportation and place to stay. They should also come prepared to show off their creativity and share what they think they can bring to the Magnolia team. With Fixer Upper ending with its currently airing fifth season, there's no telling what's next for the popular Gaines couple — but after years of watching them rehab houses on HGTV, it's hard not to daydream about being a part of the process.

Chip and Joanna announced that Fixer Upper would be coming to an end back in September. The couple shared the news on their blog, where they wrote,

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of 'Fixer Upper' will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

Their next chapter got even more exciting in January, when the couple officially announced on Twitter that they were expecting baby number five. With a growing business and family, it's no surprise the handy couple is looking for new people to add to their team. Even without a Season 6 of Fixer Upper to look forward to, the Gaines brand is showing no signs of slowing down. It only makes sense for Chip and Joanna to keep Magnolia stocked with creative types as they spend time with their kids, prepare for the new baby, and start looking forward to what they want next, career-wise.

Fixer Upper made them household names, but since then, this couple has become a force to be reckoned with all on their own. Not only have they released a couple of books, they also have their own magazine, a bed and breakfast, a store, and so much more. The Gaines family's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down, even as they prepare for the end of their hit HGTV show.

HGTV fans are surely hoping that the couple's future contains another series, but hey, even if Chip and Joanna don't return to TV that doesn't mean they'll be disappearing from the spotlight. And if you're one of the lucky ones whose application gets accepted for the Magnolia recruitment fair, then you'll be one step closer to making your dreams of discussing shiplap with Joanna at the farm a reality. Is it a long shot? Absolutely, but all the best dreams start out that way — just ask your life heroes, Chip and Joanna.

If you've got talent to offer up and a desire to live in Waco, then Magnolia — and by extension, Chip and Joanna — could be looking for you.