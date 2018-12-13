There are a lot of different things that can bring people together. Sometimes it's their interests, sometimes it's their values, and sometimes it's an unstoppable sexual attraction. But sometimes, it's something far bigger and far more profound than any of these things. Sometimes, it's burritos from Chipotle.

The proof is in the pudding. Talking about food in your dating profile is surprisingly effective. That's why Hinge, the popular dating app, has teamed up with Chipotle for a cuffing season deal, bringing people free burritos — and maybe even a side of love.

According to recent Hinge data, talking about Chipotle can seriously improve your love life. In fact, conversations containing the word “Chipotle” were 2.4 times more likely to result in a date than other conversations on the app. Not only that, mentioning "queso" in your bio led to 70 percent more likes. And, if you want to get really specific, "chorizo" talk led to more dates than other Chipotle ingredients.

"We think part of the reason our data shows that mentioning 'Chipotle' impacts Hinge conversations is because people love to chat about, and bond over, the foods that they love," Jean-Marie McGrath, director of communications at Hinge, tells Bustle. "Food is a social experience that people are passionate about and can have fun with, making it one of the best ways to connect with your matches, both on and off the app."

So Hinge decided to join forces with Chipotle and bring a little joy to their users, especially during this most sacred time: cuffing season. For their cuffing season deal, from December 13-31, Hinge users can get a buy-one/get-one deal for one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. This offer is only available to Hinge members, so if you're one you'll receive a unique code via email.

"After uncovering that [mentioning Chipotle increases your chance of scoring a date], we knew we had to bring Hinge members and Chipotle lovers together to bond over burritos in real life," McGrath says.

If you're looking for a cheap date idea during this hectic holiday season, then Chipotle and Hinge just sent a really great, easy idea your way. Cuffing season — the colder months when people tend to pair up and hibernate for winter for a short-term relationship until the summer — is very much in full swing. It's a great time to head on a casual burrito date and feel out potential cuffing partners. Because there's nothing more romantic than rice and beans fall into your lap — or watching that special someone trying to fit that last soggy and delicious bit of burrito completely into their mouth before it disintegrates into a sloppy mess. Let love bloom.

There are a lot of different deals or campaigns that dating apps use to try to get some attention, but this has to be a favorite. The truth is, the way to a dating app user's heart is the same way you get to anyone's heart: through free Mexican food. So pair up and take advantage of some free sofritas coming your way. It's a holiday miracle.