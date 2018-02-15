Chloe Kim isn't just a gold medal snowboarder with serious athletic ability. She's also super relatable. During the Olympics, Chloe Kim's eyeliner was of utmost importance. In fact, she didn't cry after winning gold because she "worked so hard" on her eyeliner. We've all been there, Chloe.

During an interview with the Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Kim was asked about her feelings as she was awarded the gold medal and the United States' national anthem played. Of course, Kim was on the verge of tears, but she recalled that she had a good reason to hold them back. She explained, "I was trying so hard to hold the tears back because I was like I can't cry right now, like I can't do this, I worked so hard on my eyeliner."

Whether it's the emotion of a wedding or a particularly sad movie or crying from laughter at brunch, we've all been there. Of course, Kim's moment maybe a bit more exciting than a few too many mimosa-indued laughs. And let's not forget to talk about how impressive it is that Kim's eyeliner stayed perfectly in place while she beasted a half-pipe during the competition.

Kim didn't just speak about her eyeliner during her Today Show interview. She talked about her pride in being an Olympian saying, "You know it's such an honor to be able to just represent the US and the country that my parents immigrated from, and just this whole process has been amazing, and this journey has been so fun and full of so many memories that I'll hold on to for the rest of my life, and I'm just so grateful at the end of the day."

Of course, people immediately identified with the 17-year-old and her thoughts about her eyeliner. It is, after all, one of the trickiest makeup products to use, and Kim certainly seems to be a pro at it (as well as at snowboarding, obviously).

If people weren't already in love with Kim (and they should be given her incredible snowboarding abilities), they certainly are now after her staunch defense of her on point liner.

Her candor just makes her so relatable that it's hard not to be upset about this incredible athlete.

Now the real question becomes what eyeliner was Kim wearing? Liquid? Gel? Pencil? Was it waterproof? Inquiring minds need to know how to achieve that staying power. And when is Kim's YouTube tutorial coming because that liner really was perfect.

Of course, this isn't the only time Kim has made people fawn over just how normal she is — given that she's the youngest ever gold medalist in the snowboarding half-pipe.

On her Twitter account, Kim explained that she was experiencing nerves behind her competition, and her way to relax? It was churros. Kim tweeted that she had two churros the day of the competition, and they calmed her nerves. Who's not down for some churros?

That wasn't Kim's only tweet about food, though. As it turns out, she was "hangry" during the competition and expressed regret for not finishing her breakfast sandwich and musing about how great ice cream would be.

Clearly, however, Kim's "hanger" didn't effect her performance. She crushed the half-pipe and scored a gold medal for both herself and the United States. In the process, she basically become America's most relatable athlete joining fellow Olympians like Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon as social media darlings.

Now that the world knows Kim's eyeliner is flawless, it's most definitely time for a tutorial. How do you feel about a side gig in YouTube videos, Chloe?