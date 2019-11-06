Chris Evans' 'Billy On The Street' Video Included A Surprise Marvel Cameo

Billy Eichner is known for screaming pop-culture questions at New York City strangers with celebrities in tow, and his latest Billy on the Street segment featured Chris Evans. The Knives Out actor helped Eichner celebrate the game show's 15th anniversary and its recent move to Netflix. The former Captain America could barely keep it together during his segment, especially when another Marvel superhero made a cameo.

So many famous faces have accompanied Eichner on Billy on the Street over the years, including Amy Poehler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Pratt, Lupita Nyong'o, Tina Fey, and the Jonas Brothers. During Evans' Billy on the Street episode that went live on Wednesday, the host approached people with a range of comments and questions that made the Avengers: Endgame actor laugh. There was even one moment where a woman spoke to Evans and then snuck up behind him wanting a selfie, scaring him in the process. Eichner stepped in and said, "Gina Gershon over here trying to extend her moment. No, thanks."

Another surprise came when one of Evans' former Avengers costars showed up out of the blue. Around the 3:20 mark, Paul Rudd from Ant-Man arrived and Eichner appropriately shouted, "Oh, my god. Oh, my god. It's Paul Rudd!" It took a moment for Evans to realize Rudd was actually standing next to him, but once it clicked, he looked genuinely excited to see his former costar.

billyonthestreettv on YouTube

Rudd — who previously appeared in Season 3, Episode 5 of Billy on the Street in 2014 — joined Eichner and Evans for the rest of the segment. Eichner even asked one woman if she would rather have sex with Rudd or Evans for a dollar. She said Rudd, because "he's from Clueless and he's never aging." Rudd approached the woman, who screamed at the sight of him and then perfectly stated, "As if."

During Rudd and that woman's conversation, Eichner shoved Evans out of the way and told him to "let the pretty people talk." Despite Eichner literally pushing Evans out of the way when Rudd was around, it's safe to say his first time on Billy on the Street was a success.