When the devastating wildfires hit California last year, it was unclear if the Bachelor mansion would survive them. But even though fans later found out that the iconic house made it out free and clear, the show's faithful host has the proof. On Saturday, Chris Harrison returned to the Bachelor mansion for the first time since the wildfires as Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette began filming, and not only does the mansion look totally OK, but Harrison also honored the occasion with a really sweet caption.

In his post, Harrison shared an updated photo of the mansion, which looks like it normally does at the beginning of each season, wet driveway and all as it prepares to welcome all 33 of our new Bachelorette's suitors for the very first time. "She’s never looked so gorgeous. After what our community has been through this year I’m more grateful than ever to be back home," Harrison wrote of the mansion.

Considering everything that's happened since Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor filmed there last fall, it's good to see that the mansion is still standing — and just by looking at it, you'd never know that it had been in immediate danger last November, which wasn't that long ago at all.

Back in November, 16-year-old Ava Friedman, who lives next door to the Bachelor mansion, told Entertainment Tonight that when she realized the house next door was going up in flames, she and her father quickly alerted the first firefighters they could find, who rushed to the scene and were able to keep the damage to a minimum.

"The first thing that comes to your mind when you see that is danger, it doesn't matter whose house it is," she said. "We're all just trying to help each other up here, especially in this difficult time. I just wanted to help out and my dad wanted to help out... we were just like, 'OK, we just need to do something as soon as we can."

Then, in December, Harrison offered another update while talking to The Hollywood Reporter. Although he said that the house they use for production, storage, and office space was gone as well as the wooden outside patio, the actual house was still standing, and as we can see in the photo he just shared, that's true. He said at the time:

“We do a lot of good in the community. We shop here, eat here and stay here at the hotels. And dump a lot of money into the community when we shoot here. So my goal is to make sure we get back into the house and use it, especially this season, to show that we’re back and that the city is good. And hopefully, bring the money and jobs back here."

It's good to see that the Bachelor mansion lives on for another season of the show — especially since, when it's not a home base for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it's actually somebody's home. It's hard to imagine how devastating the wildfires were to those who live in the communities that were affected, but it's nice to see bright spots in the tragedy like this one, too.