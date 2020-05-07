The Bachelor franchise may not currently be in production, but that hasn't stopped many of the show's former contestants from finding love with one another in quarantine. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup, host Chris Harrison joked The Bachelor might do a series on all of the quarantine hookups between the former contestants, in order to catch fans up on everything that has happened over the past few months.

"When we get out of quarantine, we're going to have to do an entire show," Harrison said, before recapping all of the headline-making hookups in Bachelor Nation. "Peter's now with Kelley. Hannah B. was down in Florida with Tyler, and I'm hearing now that Victoria F. is in Iowa with Chris Soules. So, it seems like I have to do a three-part series when I get out of quarantine."

Despite joking about the quarantine fling catch-up series, Harrison did reveal that the current coronavirus pandemic will impact Clare Crawley's upcoming Bachelorette season in many ways. "I think it's going to be interesting," he said during an conversation with Sirius XM's Bevy Smith on her Radio Andy show, Bevelations. "The Bachelor has always been good about embracing what's going on in our society ... and [the new season] is going to have to embrace that. When Clare's dating a guy, they're probably going to talk about 'How were you quarantined? Who were you quarantined with?'"

While the new season of The Bachelorette won't premiere until it's safe for the cast and crew to do so, Harrison explained that they "can't avoid" the topic of the coronavirus pandemic during dates. "There will be that discussion and that leery, kind of awkward moment of 'Do we make out?'"

Since concern over the spread of illness is something that will be on everyone's minds as the stay-at-home orders begin to lift, Harrison said it's not surprising that the pandemic will continue to affect the Bachelorette relationships as well. "We're all going to have that moment when we get back out there," Harrison explained. "The first person you hug, if you're single, the first person you make out with — it's going to be a little interesting because this has all been beaten into our psyche."

Still, Harrison explained that the producers will do their best to keep Clare and the men vying for her affections safe, even after they're done self-isolating. "They will be tested [for COVID-19] and we will take every precaution," he explained, before joking that everyone will also have "hand sanitizer on our belts" in case any of the cats members get a little handsy on set.

Until it is safe to resume filming The Bachelorette, however, Harrison will help Bachelor Nation fill the void with a greatest hits show, titled The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! Over the course of ten episodes, the clip show will recount some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in the franchise's history and feature socially distant interviews between Harrison and some of the former contestants. Hopefully at least one of those episodes will feature one of Bachelor Nation's new quarantine couples, so fans don't have to wait for Harrison's proposed series.