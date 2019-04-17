After the Avengers: Endgame trailer premiered fans started shipping Thor and Captain Marvel. After all, they're two of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who seemed to have a bit of a flirtation in their first meeting. But, love might have to wait if you believe Chris Hemsworth, who teased that with Endgame, Captain Marvel could be the new Thor. Perhaps, a clue that the God of Thunder could be hanging up his mighty hammer for real this time.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Movies UK, Hemsworth talked about Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the new most powerful Avenger. And it's not just his opinion, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed this in 2016. "With Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie," Feige told reporters at Comic-Con, according to Vulture. "Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had."

Don't worry, though, Hemsworth isn't jealous at all. "Absolutely," Hemsworth says to the question of whether Captain Marvel is a worthy successor to Thor if he doesn't come back. “She is pretty incredible,” he added. “I think Thor appreciates her no B.S., straight to business attitude.”

Sure, Hemsworth could just be happy to have a member join the team who perfectly complements his own power. After all, the Avengers are trying to take out Thanos, who with a snap of his Gauntlet wearing finger wiped out half of Earth's population. But, could this dap to Carol Danvers also be a sign that she really is Thor's successor?

Fans have already thrown out some theories that Thor isn't long for this world and the Endgame trailer certainly doesn't put those fears to rest. Specifically, that shot of Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man taking on Thanos. These three are known as Marvel's holy Trinity but they might need to start praying if they want to make it out of this one alive.

Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor were the first phase of the MCU. Now Endgame will mark the end of that early era and with it, most likely, end these three heroes' stories. Fans think that all three of these Avengers could die in Endgame leaving a very important leadership hole in the superhero supergroup. It's led to theories that for Phase 4 of the MCU Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America's direct counterparts will have to step in to fill their roles.

Doctor Strange could become the new Iron Man since he's already got the quips to do it. Black Panther could be the new Captain America since he's all about loyalty to his country. And that leaves Captain Marvel to take on Thor's role.

Some like Vox argue that Captain Marvel is really more of a Captain America type since she's a natural born leade, but her powers and her intergalactic connections seem to fall very in line with Thor's whole vibe. Especially, if Captain Marvel goes Binary in Endgame and become even more powerful than she already is.

While it won't be easy possibly saying goodbye to Thor, it's hard to complain about saying hello to Captain Marvel as one of the top brass in this next phase of the Avengers, that's for damn sure.