Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger may have exchanged vows only a couple of days ago, but they reportedly already have babies on the brain. According to People, Pratt and Schwarzenegger want to expand their family soon. So, don't be surprised if you see any baby-related updates from the couple sometime in the near future.

On June 12, days after they wed, People reported that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are eager to add to their family, especially since they're in such a happy place in their relationship. "She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” a source told the publication. Their source continued,

“He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

The publication went on to note that Schwarzenegger already enjoys spending time with her now-stepson, Jack, whom the Guardians of the Galaxy star shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. “Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life," a source told People back in January.

“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” the insider continued, “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”

Additionally, E! News reported that Schwarzenegger has really taken to Pratt's son, and loves spending time as a family with her two guys. "Katherine is very bonded to Jack and really loves being around kids," a source told the publication, "She has always been good with children, but she really shines and has stepped into this role perfectly. She knows her place with him and is there to have fun and support him." Given just how well she's taken to family life with her husband and his son, it should come as no surprise that the newly-married pair are eager to have children together sometime soon.

As previously mentioned, People's latest report about the couple came only a couple of days after Pratt and Schwarzenegger exchanged vows. On his Instagram account on June 10, the Avengers: Endgame star honored the occasion by posting a photo from the special day and wrote,

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Ever since they were first linked together back in June 2018, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have experienced many big milestones in their relationship, from their engagement news in January to their recent wedding celebrations. And now, based on People's report, the husband and wife pair could be taking yet another major "baby" step in their relationship incredibly soon.