By now, you've likely heard the happy news: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. Considering the couple's been in a seemingly whirlwind romance, you mind be wondering about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship timeline. Well, they've only been in the public eye together for a short while before they announced their engagement on Monday, Jan. 14.

Speaking of their engagement, Pratt and Schwarzenegger pulled a total Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande and announced they were set to wed. The Guardians of the Galaxy star first shared the news on his Instagram, in which he posted a photo of the couple in a loving embrace (and with his fiancée's bling center stage). He captioned the post, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️."

Schwazenegger also posted about the happy news on Instagram, captioning the same loving photo with, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍." In addition to their own messages about the news, the newly engaged couple has received a plethora of well wishes from friends and family alike. They also received some kind words from Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son, Jack. She commented on her ex's engagement announcement with, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

And since the couple is now engaged, it's definitely interesting to see how far they've come since they were first linked in mid-2018.

June 2018: First Public Outing

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to People, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first linked in June 2018. The publication reported that they had a lovely date on Father's Day, as they were reportedly all smiles during their picnic outing.

August 2018: Dating Continues

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A couple of months after they were first spotted together, Pratt and Schwarzenegger once again went on a low-key date. As the Daily Mail noted, the couple biked around Santa Monica and Venice Beach together in August 2018, which showed that things were moving right along for the pair.

October 2018: Halloween Family Fun

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Halloween 2018, Pratt and Faris showed off just how much they've nailed their co-parenting relationship. According to TMZ, the Marvel star, alongside Schwarzenegger, and the Mom actor, with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, all went trick-or-treating together with the ex couple's son, Jack, which is a major move for both new couples.

November 2018: Double Date With The Arnold

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In November, the newly engaged pair made another major relationship move as they dined with Schwarzenegger's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in November 2018, according to Us Weekly.

December 2018: Instagram Official

While Pratt and Scharzenegger have reportedly been dating since around June 2018, they didn't become Instagram official until December. On Dec. 13, the former Parks and Recreation star wrote a lovely note on the social media site in honor of his then-girlfriend's birthday, writing, in part, "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life."

January 2019: The Engagement

Of course, their biggest relationship move so far came recently. As Pratt highlighted on Instagram, the couple is now engaged to be married.

Even though their relationship timeline may not be too long, it's clear that Pratt and Schwarzenegger's time together has been filled with kindness, love, and plenty of special moments.