Today in happy celebrity news, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports from outlets including People, Entertainment Tonight, and E! News. Pratt has one child, Jack, 7, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, but this will be his and Schwarzenegger's first child together. The news that the couple is expecting comes less than one year after their June wedding in Montecito, California. Bustle has reached out to Pratt and Schwarzenegger's reps for comment on the news that they're reportedly expecting, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been open about wanting to expand their family since they officially tied the knot. In March, a source told E! News, "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

Schwarzenegger's year is off to a busy start, too. The 30-year-old released her third book, The Gift of Forgiveness, on Mar. 10 and has been on a virtual book tour ever since. Meanwhile, Pratt's Pixar film Onward recently landed on Disney+ early after having its theatrical release cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic. While both of them always seem to have a project on the go, they've also been clear that family comes first.

In a February interview with E!'s In the Room, Pratt shared that Schwarzenegger is a terrific stepmom to Jack, and he shared his hopes that they would expand their family one day. "She's, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits,” he said. "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great stepmom."

Making sure Jack feels happy and safe has been important for Pratt, Schwarzenegger, and Faris since day one. In 2018, they, along with Faris' boyfriend Michael Barrett, all took Jack trick-or-treating together. And Pratt has made sure Jack and Schwarzenegger have a chance to form their own bond. "Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life," a source told People in January 2019. "Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad."

Now that Schwarzenegger is reportedly expecting, Jack's going to be a big brother, which will only make their blended family that much sweeter.