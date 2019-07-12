The unofficial Mayor of Twitter has spoken, and it's time for over-confident men everywhere to listen. Chrissy Teigen had the best response to men who think they could score against Serena Williams in a tennis match, after seeing the results of a YouGov poll on Twitter — and frankly, it's hard not to agree with her.

On Friday, July 12, the British organization released the results of a poll that stated "one in eight men say they could win a point in a game of tennis against 23 time grand slam winner Serena Williams," while only 3 percent on women felt the same way. In response, Teigen shared the results with the tennis star herself, writing, "please @ serenawilliams WE NEED TO SEE THIS." Of course, Teigen wasn't interested in the match up in order to see a high-skill tennis match: "please please please I would like to cry of laughter," she continued.

"Honestly [I'm] very proud it's only 1 in 8 though," Teigen wrote in a follow-up tweet, joking that the men who didn't think they could score a point against the 23-time champion had "amazing self awareness. But I would love to see this one dude." Sadly, Williams has yet to respond to Teigen's request for a match-up, as she's getting ready to head into the women's final at Wimbledon.

While she hasn't had time to respond to the men who — in Teigen's words — lack "self awareness," Williams did take some time during a recent press conference to defend her best friend, Meghan Markle, against criticism regarding her recent appearance at the tournament. "I didn’t know there was negative media out there," Williams said, referring to reports that the duchess caused a commotion while attending Williams' match on July 4. "Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don’t read it."

Williams went on to explain just how valuable Markle's friendship is to her, telling reporters, "She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there, and that’s all I want to be to her." Considering Markle might attend Williams' final match against Romania’s Simona Halep on Friday, her dedication to her royal bestie couldn't come at a better time.

The tennis superstar also recently addressed a controversy of her own, sharing a personal essay with Harper's Bazaar on July 9 that explained her emotional outburst at the 2018 U.S. Open Women's Final. "My opponent simply played better than me that day and ended up winning her first Grand Slam title. I could not have been happier for her," Williams wrote, referring to Naomi Osaka's victory. "As for me, I felt defeated and disrespected by a sport that I love — one that I had dedicated my life to and that my family truly changed, not because we were welcomed, but because we wouldn’t stop winning."

In the weeks following the controversy, Williams wrote, she constantly questioned whether she should have said anything at all, and attended therapy in order to deal with her emotional reaction. "I started to think again, 'What could I have done better? Was I wrong to stand up? Why is it that when women get passionate, they’re labeled emotional, crazy, and irrational, but when men do they’re seen as passionate and strong?'" she wrote.

The tennis star has often pointed out the differences between the way she is treated, as a woman of color, and the way the media reacts to male athletes. In addition to earning a bigger backlash for her reactions on the court, Williams also told Harper's Bazaar UK back in May 2018, that her body has been criticized her entire career, because she doesn't fit the stereotypical mold of a tennis player. "People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I'm strong," she explained. "I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular — and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different."

Clearly, no matter how many Grand Slam titles Williams has won, there will always be people — and specifically, men — who don't take her seriously as an athlete or a role model. And while she might be too busy to address the one in eight who might think they could score against her, Teigen is more than happy to shut that down and prove that Williams is, and always will be, a champion.