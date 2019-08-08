In the wake of the news about an upcoming fundraiser for Donald Trump, a number of celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, encouraged people to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle. And when a fan expressed that they believe Teigen's position is "getting SOOOOO ridiculous," you better believe Teigen doubled down on her position. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, The Washington Post reported Equinox and SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross is set to host a fundraiser for Trump later this week. Ross, who is the founder and owner of real estate development company Related Companies, which owns Equinox and SoulCycle, is slated to hold an event to generate money for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign at his home in the Hamptons on Friday.

For a never-ending list of reasons, this did not sit well with a lot of people, and among the many who called for members of the gyms to cancel their memberships was Teigen. In a series of Instagram Stories, the Bring the Funny judge said,

"Hello. I don't normally make posts like this, but a lot of my very cool, socially aware, progressive, awesome, amazing friends are members of Equinox or SoulCycle. And I just want to let you know that their owner is hosting a giant Trump fundraiser, so f*ck them. Cancel your memberships today. You can come to my house and work out. But yeah. Just think about it. If you're fine with that, cool. Go right ahead. But if you're not, and I know a lot of you are not fine with that, cancel. Thank you."

She also quote-tweeted Billy Eichner's post regarding the news, adding, “the gym is my personal hell but if you’re a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox ayyyyy I'm still sick yes but f*ck equinox.” She went on to add, “oh and f*ck soulcycle but I thought that way before this anyhow.” And then, she invited anyone who gave their memberships the axe to join her at the library and "bring weights."

All this prompted a fan to post their response to Teigen's response, and Teigen shared this response on Instagram. "IRRITATED!!!" the post began. "I just saw an IG video by Chrissy Teigen who I love to follow because that family is really funny, however, she just told the world to cancel all memberships with Equinox and Soul Cycle because they are hosting a Trump fundraiser. Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don't have the same political views as us????" The post went on to say that no matter who "any person or business supports should not affect personal relationships or ruin businesses just because they do not support who you support." You can read it in its entirety below.

In her screenshot of the response, Teigen also made sure to include the comment she left on the original post: "Yeah we f*cking are. These 'different views' you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity."

In a statement that went up on Twitter on Wednesday, Equinox said, “We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians.” The statement went on to note that “Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.” SoulCycle tweeted a similar statement.

On that note, let's get to the library. There's some iron to pump.