It's always difficult to head back to normal life after a vacation, but it's inevitable for everyone, including celebrities. Chrissy Teigen and her family are returning from Bali, where the star was vacationing with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Miles and Luna. The family spent a couple weeks away from home, but returned on Saturday. Teigen shared a sweet picture of the journey on Instagram, featuring Miles and Luna sitting in the plane seats. Miles, who is just three-months-old, can be seen sitting leaned up against a pillow in a Nike jumpsuit. Luna, who is 2, seems too preoccupied by an airplane remote to look up for the camera. She wrote: "We made it home!" After the long flight from Bali, Indonesia to Los Angeles it must be a relief to finally land. Even after all that travel time, their family still looks so adorable though.

Of course, Miles and Luna didn't make the whole flight propped up in the passenger seats. In the caption, Teigen joked about the seating arrangement, writing:

"(photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA)"

The post is just the first of the vacation updates from Teigen and Legend, who posted plenty of pictures and Instagram stories over their three week stay. Shortly after the flight update, Teigen shared a hilarious throwback moment from Bali. In the Instagram video, the couple are rafting down a river. While Legend and others paddle the raft furiously, Teigen can be seen reclining and posing for the camera. The caption reads: "teaching kids these days how to model."

Teigen is often candid on social media, and this vacation was no exception. In early August, Teigen shared a photo of herself holding her newborn baby in a beautiful fabric sling. The cookbook-mogul joked about the judgmental comments she sometimes receives, writing: "Learned a little Balinese sling action! please feel free to get angry and judgmental in my comments below! I know you can't wait!!" She also posted several photos from a cooking class. In one picture, Teigen and Legend posed together in the kitchen while the chef looks on. The hilarious caption reads: "chef bout to fire us."

Legend also posted his fair share of pictures from the trip. In one adorable photoset, the whole family went to the Bali National Safari Park. Legend holds Luna while one of the park's creatures tries to crawl onto his back. He captioned the photo: "Keep your paws to yourself!" It wasn't the only encounter the star and his daughter had with the exceptional wildlife — he also shared a photo with Luna looking at a parrot in the Bali Bird Park. It certainly looks like the whole family had a lot of fun during the trip, from the zoo visits to the restaurants.

Even though the trip came to an end, it doesn't seem like this couple is too blue about being home. On Sunday, Teigen posted a video of the couple's dog greeting Miles to her Instagram Story. She also shared a snippet of Legend cooking a dinner, and in the background she says: "Oh, Johnny we are home." After a few weeks abroad, it's clear the couple was enjoying the familiar comforts of their own house.

The vacation came just a few months after the couple welcomed their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, into the world. In June, Teigen shared the first picture of the baby and revealed his name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles," Teigen captioned the photo. "Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

It must have been a relief for the family to get away for a few weeks. It's been a busy year for Teigen and Legend. The cookbook author is currently at work on her second set of recipes "Cravings 2", and is the host of Lip Sync Battle. Legend is reportedly working on a Christmas album, which will be out this year. It's clearly a busy time for the couple, and though the vacation seemed much-needed, they seem pretty happy to be home and back to work as well.