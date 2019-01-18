Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding was, no doubt, one of the happiest moments of their lives. But the same can't be said for their pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who apparently had an epic disagreement that day. Now, Teigen and Legend are sharing what the fight was about at Kardashian and West's wedding — or, at least, what they remember about it.

The cookbook author and EGOT winner appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, where they talked to the host about that infamous fight. It turns out, they don't actually remember a lot of it, although they do remember how serious it was when it happened. "I don't even remember what it was about," Legend said on the show.

"We try to think about this all the time," Teigen added. "It was a major blowout, to the point where every time I see them, I feel like apologizing for it."

Having a fight on your friends' big day definitely isn't ideal. Legend, at least, thought that the others didn't notice what was happening, although Teigen said that "everyone knew" the two of them weren't getting along. That does sound pretty cringe-worthy. But then again, who hasn't had a loved one get on their nerves at a totally inconvenient time?

But even though they might not remember exactly what the fight was about, Teigen does have an idea. "I was really intimidated... I think I came from a lot of insecurity, and I just I took it out on John," she said to Cohen. "There were a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room... that's where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure," the model explained. She added that from there, things "snowballed" into a bigger fight between them.

In an ideal world, there might never be fights between couples. But the reality is, disagreements happen. And it sounds like Teigen and Legend know how to work through them in a healthy way. (Plus, it's relatable to realize that even someone as famous and beloved as Teigen feels insecure sometimes.)

Teigen has talked about how she and Legend handle disagreements in the past, too — it sounds like they have a good way of working things out. In an interview with Good Housekeeping published earlier this week, Teigen said that she and her husband have different fighting styles, but that actually works out better for them.

"It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser," she told the magazine. "But in the end, we're both apologizers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing."

So while fans may still be thinking about whatever caused Legend and Teigen to fight at their friends' wedding, it sounds like the whole thing is way in the past for the two of them. And if any future disagreements come up — hopefully, not at any other pals' weddings — they know just how to handle things.