Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, spent the recent holiday week in total European style. As the mom-of-two let fans know on Twitter, the family has returned from their Italian getaway. And the photos from Chrissy Teigen's family vacation are as awesome as you'd imagine.

On July 8, the Lip Sync Battle host announced she was indeed home after a fun-filled and relaxing excursion with her friends and family. If you've been following all of Teigen's Instagram posts, you'd know that the family was busy having the time of their lives in Portofino, Italy, as they sampled some of the local cuisine and traveled around the area in the chicest way possible — via a yacht.

Teigen first chronicled their Italian travels by posting a snap of herself, Legend, and Luna, "in portofino!" She then showed off some snaps of baby Miles having a blast in the stunning locale (as she jokingly mentioned, Legend posted the same photo on his Instagram, but she has "more followers"). In the midst of catching some rays, Miles was on email duty for his mom, as she wrote on Instagram, "if you email me anytime in the next 7 days this is who is replying," alongside a photo of her son "typing" away.

Not only was their vacation filled with so many fun moments, but Teigen and her daughter also had a majorly adorable, Italian fashion moment during their trip. As the cookbook author wrote on Instagram, she found Luna a new dress, which just so happens to be the most stylish and perfectly pink dress ever.

In addition to posing with their friends, Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal, aka the "vacation gang," Teigen and Legend also posed for a family photo with their kiddos. The couple's "little family," decked out in their vacay best, posed in front of a picturesque view of the ocean.

In what is, undeniably, the cutest of Teigen's vacation snaps, she posted a photo of Miles and Luna hanging out together. Seriously, does it get any more adorable than this? (Spoiler alert: Nope!)

Naturally, when one goes on a yachting vacation, you're bound to be decked out in your best beachwear. That was exactly the case for Teigen, who posted a couple of her swimsuit looks. Given her past as a Sports Illustrated model, it shouldn't come as any surprise to see that she killed the swimsuit game.

She captioned one of her photos, in which she donned a fashionable white one-piece, with, "feels off-brand but going for it." Teigen donned the same swimsuit in another snap, in which she lamented that the end of her vacay was, unfortunately, near.

One of the funniest moments of the trip came when Teigen and her friend, Atkin, serenaded and thanked the crew on their boat with a classic message, in which they said,

"There are good ships, there are wood ships, and ships that sail the sea. But, the best ships are friendships and may they always be."

While Teigen's family getaway to Italy may be over, at least she'll always be able to look back at her amazing Instagram posts to relive all of the vacay fun.