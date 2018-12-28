John Legend turned 40 on Dec. 28, and Chrissy Teigen marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post. Well, it's mostly heartfelt — the cookbook author couldn't resist adding a cheeky comment at the end. Teigen's birthday message to Legend shows how much she values their family and their romantic relationship.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost started off her post by describing what a great dad her husband is. "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine," she wrote on Instagram. "Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it."

Teigen's post continues to be pretty sweet, with her writing to her husband, "The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet." It's the closing lines, though, that really make the post. With just a few words, Teigen alluded to her and her husband's sex life, and it's so on-brand for the two of them.

"I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH," Teigen wrote at the end. Legend didn't seem bothered by her sharing that news with the world either, since he wrote, "Booyah," in the comments section.

Teigen's Instagram included several photos of the couple together, as well as some sweet pictures of him with their daughter, Luna. She also shared a second slideshow featuring her husband with their son, Miles, to emphasize how much he loves both of their children.

Teigen and Legend poke fun at each other on social media a lot — well, mostly, Teigen pokes fun at Legend — and this birthday tribute is no exception. Still, it's clear from the sweet words she shared about her husband how much she values their relationship and their family; they just have a unique way of showing it.

The couple has kept busy over the past week, too, with holiday festivities galore. Legend performed at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve party, which also gave Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the chance to dance to their wedding song once again, according to Kim K's Instagram.

Plus, earlier this week, Legend also shared a family photo, featuring him, Teigen, Luna, and Teigen's mom. It's not clear when the picture is from, but it's clear the family is having plenty of fun together this holiday season.

Having a December birthday can be tough, with friends often traveling visit family members and not necessarily being able to celebrate. (Plus, there will inevitably be those relatives who give "combination" birthday and holiday gifts.) So it's nice to see that these two are taking the time to recognize and celebrate Legend's 40th birthday amid the holiday chaos.

Whatever they do to mark the occasion, it's clear from Teigen's Instagram posts how much she loves her husband, today and every day. And besides — would it really even be a Chrissy Teigen Instagram post if she didn't throw a joke in?