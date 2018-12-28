In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted the most epic Christmas Eve bash recently. One reason it was so epic? John Legend performed some of his greatest hits. During the event, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West danced to Legend's "All of Me," as the reality star posted on Instagram. And it just so happened to be Kimye's first time dancing to their friend's song live since their May 2014 wedding, making the holiday moment that much more special.

On Dec. 28, Kardashian posted a bunch of photos from the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party, including a few of her and her husband, West. In one of the snaps, Kimye can be seen dancing along to one of the tunes at the party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a little background on the special moment, writing:

"Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party. We danced to 'All Of Me' since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance!"

Kardashian's caption was particularly noteworthy because it revealed that Legend performed the classic hit at her wedding — and for the first dance, no less. That reveal also served to reinforce that Kimye, Legend, and his wife Chrissy Teigen are all great friends. After all, only a true friend would sing such a special song for their pals' wedding.

As if Legend's turn as the wedding singer (and Christmas Eve crooner) for Kimye wasn't enough to show how close this quartet is, there have been plenty of moments over the years showcasing the couples' close friendship. One of those moments took place very recently in the midst of all of West's political Twitter drama.

According to Glamour, the "Stronger" rapper posted a screenshot of his conversation with Legend on April 26 (and has since deleted the tweet in question). In the conversation, the "Glory" singer asked West to think about what his pro-Trump tweets meant. In response to that, West claimed that his friend was trying to "manipulate" his free-thought.

While this was all more than a little awkward, West and Legend managed to put their differences aside. In a subsequent text conversation (that West tweeted a screenshot of and has also since deleted, per Glamour), the two singers clearly made amends, with Legend even joking about highlighting his new single since his friend was showing off their texts. The convo reportedly ended with West saying, "Haha. I love you John." In a later tweet, he did indeed mention his friend's newest single, showing that things were all good between them.

Shortly after their Twitter interaction, Kimye threw a surprise baby shower in late April for Teigen and Legend, who were expecting their second child. Naturally, Kardashian chronicled all of the baby shower fun on social media.

Additionally, both the reality star and Teigen joked around a bit about their husbands' very public differences of opinion and the political nature of some of the party's convos. The Lip Sync Battle cohost even joked, "honestly what’s a baby shower if you don’t faintly hear a passionate discussion about North Korea while opening gifts."

Based on Kardashian's latest Instagram update, it's clear that Legend will always be there to lend his singing talents to any of his friends' special gatherings. And based on that long-standing history, it doesn't seem like anything (including some political differences) can get in the way of the couples' close friendship.