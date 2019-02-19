Some might say she's the unofficial queen of clever social media captions, and her most recent description further supports that title. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Chrissy Teigen posted a new photo of baby Miles, and the caption she wrote hilariously called out a potential criticism — way before the trolls could even try to come for her.

Baby Miles loves to take baths. Teigen has made this fact pretty clear in the past, as evidenced by earlier photos the star has shared. Take, for example, the pic she posted on Feb. 4, which shows the little guy in his pint-sized tub, grinning from ear-to-ear. "I never loved water as much as my babies do," Teigen captioned the snap on Instagram.

The mom-of-two recently shared another photo of Miles splish-splashing around, and it's easily one of the cutest things you'll see all day. In the shot, the infant is beaming up at the camera, surrounded by a seat and a few tub toys. His face appears to be particularly in-focus, while everything else in the frame is a little bit blurry.

Did Teigen use some sort of special filter to get this effect? Has she been brushing up on her Photoshop skills? Did she use an app to enhance the appearance of her baby's face? No, no, and no. It's just steam, you guys. "anyhow this is my baby," the star wrote. "(steamy lens - I did not facetune my baby)," she clarified.

Teigen is clearly well-versed in anticipating online criticisms and trying to keep the haters at bay. She regularly interacts with fans on both Instagram and Twitter, and usually has a pretty sharp-witted response for anyone attempting to ruffle her feathers.

Need proof? Back in December 2018, the star posted a photo of Miles in a head-shaping helmet. "my baby bug got his head shaping helmet today!" she wrote. "please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. he is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!"

For whatever reason, some of the people who saw the photo didn't exactly have the nicest things to say in the comments section. Naturally, Teigen had some choice words for them the following day, writing on Twitter, "Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything," she began. "Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree."

Take that, trolls! "Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder," she added in a second tweet. "Not promoting anything. Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now." Haha. Get it? Because trolls are known for living under bridges? Very clever.

It's probably pretty frustrating to have everything you write, say, and do get put under a microscope by hundreds of thousands of people, but at least Teigen knows how to have a sense of humor about it. It's also good to know that she doesn't feel the need to Facetune her baby's face, because Miles is super precious just the way he is.