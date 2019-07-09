There's no denying Luna Simone Stephens takes after her mom, but Chrissy Teigen's newest video of Luna proves just how much the mother and daughter are alike. Basically, they both prefer wine and aren't going to overpay for a piece of salmon and some salad. Just wait until you see the footage Teigen shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Bring the Funny judge's video filmed by her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, shows Teigen inside Luna's playhouse with Miles. The mother and son are "cooking" their respective daughter and sister a meal. Teigen sweetly asked her toddler, "Would you like salad with your salmon?" She replied yes, but the 3-year-old's answer to her mom asking if she'd like something to drink is truly fabulous. Are you ready for this? Luna's beverage requests were as follows:

"I would like some orange juice and some water and some wine."

Oh, yes, she asked for wine. There's no denying she heard that from an adult's mouth and most likely Teigen. Like the Cravings: Hungry For More author captioned her post, "Oh dear. They really do hear everything. #waittiltheend."

The video only got better from there when Luna proceeded to drink the fake wine first before guzzling the fake orange juice and water. And if that doesn't make you laugh, just wait until you hear what Luna said at the end of the video, per Teigen's hashtag. After Teigen told her daughter her meal and three drinks would cost $20, Luna hilariously declared, "What the!"

How funny is that? Teigen definitely thought so too. She couldn't contain her laughter.

Teigen previously praised Luna's comedic skills. She told Entertainment Tonight at the end of June, "Luna has amazing timing," before adding,

"She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

Teigen's husband and father of her children, John Legend, echoed his wife's statements in a May interview with ET. He said about Luna, "She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious."

The Lip Sync Battle host also informed ET in June how sometimes neither she nor Legend know where Luna gets half of the stuff she says. "She's constantly debating and John loves that 'cause he talks to her as if she's like a counterpart. I mean it's amazing," Teigen said. "... Every day there's something... If I say something silly, she'll be like, 'Oh my God, you're such a goose.' I'm like, 'Where did you get that?'"

It sure sounds like Luna is a good listener and picks up on everything she hears. Kids definitely say the funniest things and Luna is no different. She certainly knows how to make others laugh, just like her mom does on a daily basis.