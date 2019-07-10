Luna just came up with Disney's next greatest dining experience. Chrissy Teigen made Luna a picnic with her baby brother Miles in tow, and thankfully shared the experience on Instagram. If you, like Luna, love Disney, then you're going to wish you would've been invited to what is clearly the most magical outdoor dining event of the season.

Apparently, Luna requested Teigen make her a "fancy picnic," which the Cravings: Hungry For More author was more than happy to throw. As you can see in the photos below, Luna and Miles couldn't help but be super adorable as they chilled on a blanket eating sandwiches and drinking juice boxes. In no surprise whatsoever, Teigen made the picnic look as cute as ever.

It's no secret that Luna has the best little personality. Like Teigen told Entertainment Tonight recently, "Luna has amazing timing." Well, the 3-year-old didn't fail when she explained to her mom what kind of picnic she wanted. The Bring the Funny judge's Instagram caption says it all. She wrote,

"she wanted a very fancy picnic, the kind Ursula would have if she were young ? Whatever that means"

A young Ursula picnic actually sounds like something Disney would come up with and the parks absolutely should. Luna clearly just wants to know what many other Disney fans do. Like, what was Ursula from The Little Mermaid like when she was younger? Was she always a villain? Did she always want to steal mermaids' voices? Was she cool back in the day? Did she throw epic parties under the sea? Where did she learn her makeup skills? A picnic would be the perfect way to get to know a young Ursula. Luna, you are a genius.

This isn't the first time Luna has showed off her Disney obsession. More often than not, she can be seen wearing a princess dress on either Teigen or John Legend's social media. For her third birthday in April, Teigen and Legend even took Luna and Miles to Disneyland. The Lip Sync Battle host told Us Weekly in early March about going to the happiest place on earth,

"She’s so into princesses right now. She’s very into Disney movies. I think we might do that, but she’s not gonna know until we’re there. I think we’re just gonna keep it small, keep it family, and make her Disney dreams come true. But it won’t even be on the day."

Based on the photos, Luna had the time of her life and so did her parents. According to People, Teigen and Legend took Luna to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where she got a complete princess makeover. She was also lucky enough to enjoy the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures, a Disney princess character breakfast at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

It's no wonder Luna wanted Teigen to throw her a fancy picnic that a young Ursula would attend. As Disney fans know, the parks are all about imagination and living your best life. Luna is clearly taking both of those to heart and it's wonderful to see.