Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, on Friday, April 6, and it does not disappoint. The rapper shouts out just about everyone on the album's 13 tracks: Beyoncé, her mama miss Tina Knowles, Lady Gaga — and she gives a very special shoutout to Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna. On the song "She Bad," Cardi B name drops Chrissy Teigen and RiRi and seems to formally declare that she wants to have a threesome with the two of them. Rihanna hasn't commented yet, but Teigen has responded to the lyrics with a food-related tweet, aka the best way she knows how.

On "She Bad" featuring YG, Cardi B raps, according to Genius:

The one you made, could keep 'em (yeah), I need Chrissy Teigen

Know a bad bitch when I see one

Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome

I'm his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick

Well! It's not clear if Cardi means a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna, or if she wants to have a threesome with RiRi and an undisclosed third party and needs Teigen for something else.

Either way, Teigen was shocked to hear her name on the track, and she reacted on Twitter the only way she knew how: through the language of food. Quoting a tweet of the lyrics from Rap Up, Teigen wrote: "Gasps! *Drops biscuits*”. If you know her at all, you know something really has to shake her to make her drop food on the ground. And because she really is a bad bitch, Teigen followed up by posting a picture of exactly what kind of biscuits were dropped: cheddar bay biscuits.

Her caption with the biscuit photo? "Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!" Say 'bad bitches make bisque' five times fastt."

And while Teigen is slipping in the kitchen at the very titillating shoutout to her, RiRi hasn't responded yet. She's probably swimming in some body lava right now. But it's no wonder Cardi dropped her name on "Bad Bitch." Rihanna is having a hell of year, even more so than usual. Fenty Beauty was named one of Time magazine's Best Inventions of 2017 last November, she's got Ocean's 8 coming out this summer, and she just turned 30 in an amazing dress.

Here's hoping Rihanna will react too just so the internet can have something to go wild about right at the beginning of the weekend. And Riri loves Cardi, too, though maybe in not so explicit of a way. Back in November when "Bodak Yellow" dethroned Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna sent Cardi a huge haul of Fenty Beauty products as a congratulatory gift. What could be better than all that free highlighter?!

Cardi B on YouTube

Besides Teigen and Rihanna, Cardi name drops a lot of other people on Invasion of Privacy. Beyoncé comes up multiple times, most notably on "Best Life" where Cardi raps, "I took pictures with Beyoncé, I met Mama Knowles," because it's two name drops in one. And on the same song, there's the line: "Reach like 'Bron Jame, pep talk from 'Yoncé." There's also a mention of Angelina Jolie on "Money Bag" with the lyric, "Got lips like Angelina." And obviously, there's Offset, Cardi's fiancé from Migos, who comes up by name a few times.

Because the internet has a way of manifesting these things, Cardi B and Teigen will probably meet up soon to eat some biscuits. Will Rihanna also attend? Will they be cheddar bay biscuits? Will this batch be dropped on the ground too? They better keep us updated.