Chris and Krystal's wedding brought many beautiful things to Week 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but a BiP meme of Clay and Angela momentarily stole the spotlight. Clay was wrought with anticipation to see his ex-girlfriend for the first time since they broke up. And when she walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid, his priceless side-eye reaction was caught on camera.

Clay attended the wedding with his BiP love interest Nicole, who also gave Angela some serious side eye. Going into the ceremony, she was worried about them seeing each other again and revisiting old romantic feelings. According to the look on Clay's face, he was too.

Naturally, the internet took the moment and ran with it, noting that it was the ultimate revenge move. Clay broke up with her after they dated for seven months, claiming on Paradise that she was not his "person." If that was actually the case and Clay was totally over Angela, maybe he wouldn't have been so nervous to see her, and he definitely wouldn't have looked at her the way he did. According to Nicole's cocktail hour chat with some of her girlfriends, Clay held her hand for the entire ceremony, so he must've been feeling pretty conflicted.

But Angela didn't appear conflicted at all. She knew exactly what she was doing. She strut down the aisle with confidence, and she wanted everyone to know it. Other cast members even gushed over how good she looked after the ceremony ended. And as if the frozen moment of Clay's first look wasn't enough to commemorate its awkwardness, fans took the liberty of applying other legendary memes to the situation.

After the ceremony, the tension intensified when only a select group of people were invited to the reception. Clay was included, but Nicole was not. This made him even more nervous, knowing that he was going to be alone. Still, he attended the after-party as a lone wolf, and he was noticeably uncomfortable. He watched Angela give her bridesmaid speech to the married couple and then pulled her aside to chat.

He basically told her that it was difficult seeing her and that he still cared about her as a person. He apologized for visiting Paradise so soon after their breakup, calling it a "selfish" decision. Angela reminded him that she felt led on and was still heartbroken by his actions, that they talked about buying a house, getting married, and starting a family, which is not something she took lightly.

It sounded like they both still wanted to be together, and when Nicole learned about the conversation later, she could tell. In the preview for next week's episode, it looks like Angela could be returning to Paradise. And if she does, it's going to really shake things up. Whether or not her aisle strut, stunner look, and confident smile were strategic moves, it looks like they may have actually worked. And if they did, the whole beach is in big trouble.