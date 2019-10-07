After being spotted kissing multiple times last week, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus threw the internet for a loop. While many were surprised by the seemingly unexpected pair, in reality, their connection is years in the making. As E! News originally pointed out, Simpson revealed he had a crush on Cyrus in an interview with Fuse way back in 2012, ultimately foreshadowing that more than seven years later, they'd actually get together.

"Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush," Simpson said in the video, which still exists on YouTube. "I know all the words to her songs... I'm not ashamed about it at all... I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most date-able Disney star."

At the time of the interview, Simpson was just 15 years old, while Cyrus was 19 and already had Hannah Montana under her belt — as well as movies like The Last Song and three studio albums. Now, according to their recent social media posts, it seems like Simpson and Cyrus are seriously giving things a shot, bringing Simpson's interview full-circle.

Fuse on YouTube

After Cyrus and Simpson were caught kissing at a Los Angeles grocery store and an açaí bowl spot called Backyard Bowls, the "Slide Away" singer ramped things up a notch on Friday. Cyrus declared this her "hot girl fall" by posting a shirtless photo of Simpson on Instagram Story and listing off all the traits that make him her type (his age, his abs, and his Australian background).

In case that wasn't clear enough, Cyrus then confirmed that she's dating the singer in a series of tweets that also called out the double standard she's faced for moving on after her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended. Acknowledging that men are typically applauded for dating post-breakup, she wrote, in part, "I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world ... can't I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!"

Going a less direct route than Cyrus, Simpson seemed to confirm the dating news himself by sharing a video on his Instagram Story of him and Cyrus singing along while watching the Elvis Presley film Blue Hawaii. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Cyrus and Simpson for comment on the dating reports, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Cody Simpson/Instagram Story

Over the years, Simpson turned his fandom of Cyrus into a long-term friendship, which included Cyrus sharing her experience in the music industry to help guide his own career path. In a 2015 interview with GQ, Simpson even called Cyrus "one of my best friends." "She helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said at the time. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that." And in an interview with Rolling Stone that same year, Cyrus said Simpson was a "super nice dude and super f*cking talented."

Cyrus' budding romantic relationship with Simpson comes after her month-long relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which came to an end in September. Before that, she was married to Liam Hemsworth for less than a year after more than a decade of dating. As for Simpson, he was mostly recently linked to model Clair Wuestenberg, who accused him of "emotional abuse" on Instagram in January 2019 without directly saying his name, per JustJared Jr. (Simpson has not publicly responded to Wuestenberg's claims; Bustle reached out to his agent for comment.) Prior to that relationship, Simpson dated Gigi Hadid for about a year before splitting in May 2014.

Considering Simpson had a crush on Cyrus so long ago, maybe fans should have seen this relationship coming all along. But as Cyrus tweeted, "this 'dating' thing is new" to her after being in such a long-term relationship and she's figuring it all out under a very public spotlight.