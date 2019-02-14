Not every celebrity couple feels the need to plaster their relationship across social media, especially for the sake of privacy. In a new interview with GQ published on Feb. 14, Cole Sprouse briefly discussed Lili Reinhart, social media, and why they will never be that couple who constantly posts photos and videos regarding their relationship. For them, and as they've stated time and again, the Riverdale costars have nothing to prove as a couple and will always keep matters of the heart close to the chest.

Sprouse may be a celebrity, who also happens to date his onscreen love interest in real life and posts Instagrams from time to time of Reinhart, but that still doesn't mean the former Disney channel star wants his private life out in the open for everyone to dissect. He told GQ,

"I think social media and the Internet reward extremes. I'm a firm believer that a lot of that experimentation should be done in private. Ultimate privacy."

Reinhart feels the same way, as she tweeted in November 2017 in response to fans trying to sneak photos of her while she was simply trying to eat lunch. "No, no, no," her tweet began. "This is what's wrong – you think you're entitled to take a photo of me while I'm alone and eating because I'm on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not Betty Cooper. You aren't entitled to me. At all."

As for social media, well, Sprouse and Reinhart aren't purposely avoiding it, nor are they trying fuel the social media machine with detailed aspects of their romance. Sprouse explained to GQ about their relationship,

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off. It's just something that exists."

They have shared plenty of pictures of one another, but they just aren't a couple who feel the need to reveal every part of their relationship with their followers. Social media hasn't and won't ever solidify them as a couple. Plus, privacy is huge for both Sprouse and Reinhart.

In November 2017, he told People about discussing his personal life, "So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone's right to know." He continued, "People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours."

The same goes for Reinhart. She opened up to Harper's Bazaar last July and said, "I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

Reinhart's life and relationships mean the world to her and as much as she can protect them, she will. "It's called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred," she said as Seventeen's May/June 2018 cover star. "My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world."

Sprouse and Reinhart have chosen to keep as much of their relationship to themselves, and they have every right to. It's unfair for people to think just because they're celebrities who also happen to sometimes utilize social media that The CW actors have to be extremely open about their romance.

Like Sprouse said, he and Reinhart aren't purposely hiding from the internet, but they just don't feel the need to use social media to show off their relationship. This is their choice and one that should be respected.