If you're unable to resist anything Disney, go ahead and get your wallet out now. There's more Disney-themed beauty coming at you. ColourPop's Disney Designer Collection is back with all new princesses, and it's as nostalgia-inducing as ever.

On Oct. 5, ColourPop Cosmetics announced a new collaboration with Disney's Designer collection of princess-inspired dolls. The team-up marks the third time that the affordable makeup brand has worked with the animation studio to create products based on Disney's special edition dolls. While some familiar faces are returning to inspire products, there are also brand new princesses making their way into the world of Colourpop x Disney.

According to the beauty brand's Instagram posts, the new Disney Designer Midnight Masquerade collection has added The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Esmerelda, Tangled's Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty's Aurora, Hercules' Megara, and Enchanted's Giselle to the line-up of famous Disney faces, but don't worry if you also love some of the OG princesses. Belle, Tiana, and Cinderella are all returning in the new Disney x ColourPop partnership.

Fans of both the affordable beauty brand and the famous princesses aren't just in luck because they've partnered again. The wait for the collection is short. ColourPop x Disney Designer Midnight Masquerade launches Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

