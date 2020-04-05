After several difficult weeks battling the illness, Bachelor star Colton Underwood is COVID-19 free. On Saturday, Underwood confirmed he'd recovered from coronavirus on Twitter, noting that he's working with doctor's to find ways to donate blood for research and to help others.

On Saturday, a fan asked the reality star for an update on his health on Twitter, writing, "how are you recovering? What’s the latest with you and the Coronavirus??" The former-Bachelor responded with good news, noting that he'd been tested once again and officially no longer had the virus. He wrote: "Feeling much better, made a full recovery. Tested again and I now have the anti-bodies." He noted that, due to the presence of antibodies, his blood might be able to help coronavirus research. He added: "I’m working with the doctor to find ways I can help donate blood for both research and other people."

Antibody testing will help scientists conduct research into how long COVID-19 patients are immune after recovery, and will eventually provide a better understanding of how widespread the infection is in the population, according to The New York Times. Blood from COVID-19 survivors could also be the key to finding a treatment or vaccine, as per WIRED, as scientists explore "compassionate use" cases for antibody serums.

It's no surprise that Underwood is continuing to raise awareness about the new coronavirus. On March 20, the reality star revealed he'd tested positive for COVID-19, and has since urged young people to take the illness seriously. On Instagram, Underwood posted a video from home following the diagnosis, writing, "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine, please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."

On Instagram, Underwood also spoke candidly about his symptoms, urging followers not to think of the disease as only affecting older individuals. "I want to let you guys know, I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago," he said. "It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly." He went on to note that he couldn't climb a set of stairs or go to the bathroom without becoming out of breath.

On March 24, Underwood posted yet another update on Instagram, noting that the illness was "rougher than I expected." He reported that his symptoms included, "cough, night sweats and shortness of breath" and described feeling, "like I only have access to 20% of my lungs." Three days later, the former NFL player shared a video confirming that he was on the mend, writing that he, "woke up seeing light at the end of the tunnel." He confirmed that while the fatigue and cough still lingered, his fever and body aches had disappeared.

Bachelor nation will be thrilled to hear Underwood has now made a full recovery. The reality star has used his platform to spread awareness about COVID-19 risks, and even after his recovery, seems determined to help others struggling amid the public health crisis.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.