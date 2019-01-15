If you've been in the general vicinity of a television in the past few months, you're well aware that Colton Underwood from The Bachelor is a virgin. From the time he was announced as the next star of the franchise, the show has been using the 26-year-old's sexual experience — or lack thereof — as a dramatic angle to play up this season's plotlines and get as many eyeballs to the screen as possible. It became exhausting almost immediately.

It seemed at first like Colton wouldn't be on board with making his virginity *a thing* for the entire season. He said in the first promo for the show that being a virgin is "just a small part of who I am," and Entertainment Tonight even cited former co-star Blake Horstmann as saying Colton was "getting sick" of the conversation surrounding it. But despite these comments, it's become an inescapable topic that nearly everyone involved in the show has played into.

It should go without saying: there's absolutely nothing wrong with Colton being a virgin. The amount of sexual partners he's had has no impact on his worth, his maturity, or his readiness for love. It's absolutely messed up that he's been made to feel like he was ever "less than" because he'd never had sex, and it's obvious that Colton's come a long way to be comfortable in his own skin. It's perfectly fine that he's choosing to be open with that part of his life. But it's only one part of his life, and it's one that plenty of people couldn't care less about. Being a virgin is not a personality trait, and it's unfortunate that so much screentime is being dedicated to the non-issue.

It's worth asking if a woman in this situation would be so unabashedly treated with the same intrigue. Back in 2015, Ashley I. was a virgin and ABC was all over it, but something is a little different about the way people are talking about Colton, as if it's impossible a guy could make it to 26 years old without having sex. In the second episode of the season, guest Billy Eichner echoes some fans and suggests that his virginity means he's actually gay. (It doesn't.)

If, in 2019, a woman's virginity were talked about like a topic for public debate and speculation, or a commodity male contestants were eager to score, perhaps the strangeness of this whole thing would be more obvious to everyone. But here we are, settling in for a season that's sure keep on joking about a grown man's sexual choices.

In the name of digging into those difference, I'm updating this every week with each and every mention of Colton's virginity. Unfortunately, something tells me we'll never lack for content.

Week One — 24 Mentions Of Colton's Virginity Colton's premiere hadn't even really begun before people started to talk and joke about his virginity. Chris Harrison mentioned it two times in the intro to the live premiere, first joking that Colton might gain love, but "lose something" along the way. Then, he said the season starts "with a bang." Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann attended a viewing party where they were drinking "virgin cocktails." And Jason mentions that his buddy Colton is "the first virgin Bachelor." (Well, aside from born-again Christian Sean Lowe.) Right after, Ashley Iaconnetti asks members of the live crowd what they think about Colton being a virgin. In a video montage, a contestant says she thinks it's cool he's a virgin, even if he doesn't look the part. During her intro video, Hannah B. makes it very clear that she's not a virgin (with the subtext being that Colton is) and says that sex is a big deal to her. In Heather's intro video, she says that not only is she a virgin, too, but that she's never even been kissed. Kirpa, a dental hygienist, says that the closest one can come to Colton is to floss his teeth in her intro video, obviously making reference to the fact that he hasn't slept with someone. Oneyka says that if she got to take Colton's virginity, she would pull out all of her "tricks." Demi doesn't hold back in her intro package and launches into a metaphor laden monologue comparing cupcakes to sex acts and flavors to people...or something. It was hard to keep up, but the gist was that she wants to "try all the cupcakes" before settling down with someone. In his own intro package, Colton reminds viewers yet again that he's the "first virgin Bachelor ever." In the same video, Colton says that he was ready to lose his virginity with Becca (but no mention of Tia). Colton and Chris then sit down and have a conversation about some of the backlash the Bachelor faced for being a virgin on social media. Then, Chris narrates the start of the *actual* show and wonders if Colton will have sex this season. Again. Kaitlyn Bristowe says during her standup spot in the live crowd, “Did you know that dolphins are the only mammals like humans that enjoy sex... unlike Colton?” Demi gets out of the limo and tells the former NFL player that she hasn't dated a virgin "since she was 12 years old." Caitlin arrives at the mansion holding a red balloon, saying that she's going to "pop his cherry." Nicole tells producers in an interview that she would never bring up his virginity to his face and feels uncomfortable with all the women's jokes. Katie arrives and does a card trick, which ends with the predictable "V-card" punchline. Alex D., the sloth, tells Colton that she heard he likes to take things slooooooowly. The women gather over cocktails in the mansion and talk about how they can't believe Colton has never had sex, given how attractive he is in person. Erika steals Colton at the cocktail party and immediately asks him to explain to her why he's waited so long. Colton takes a deep breath before launching into his spiel. Caelynn gets the first kiss and remarks that he kisses rather well "for a virgin."