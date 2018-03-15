You know, there's there's just so much negativity out in the world today. So, when there's any update on one of the most entertaining Bachelor contestants, and one of her loved ones, it just brings a little more joy into the universe. According to her own Instagram story, Corinne from The Bachelor still talks to Raquel. In case you somehow forgot, Corinne Olympios' relationship with her nanny was one of the best parts of Season 21 of The Bachelor.

Well, now there's an update on the pair's adorable relationship. On March 15, Corinne posted a photo on her Instagram story that showed that the two are very much still in contact with each other. In the photo, the Bachelor contestant revealed that Raquel had just recently called her. She posted a photo of her recent call log with a heart encircling her nanny's number and accompanied it with the caption, "When Raquel calls to check on me."

And to make the whole thing even sweeter, Raquel is saved as "OG Raquel" in her phone. Honestly, this is just another reminder that fans still don't have a Corinne/Raquel-fronted spinoff. That show would be all kinds of amazing.

Corinne is currently vacationing with friends, as seen on her Instagram story, so maybe that's why Raquel wanted to check-in with her. The Bachelor contestant is living is up in Mexico and looks to be having an awesome time in the beautiful locale.

It's been some time since fans have seen an update on Corinne's relationship with Raquel. But, the reality star did talk about her nanny (and cheese pasta!) during a Twitter Q&A in October 2017. When one fan asked how Raquel was, Corinne replied, "Thank you so much for asking about Raquel, that means a lot. She's doing so well. She's amazing. She always is." Oh, and in case you were wondering about that cheese pasta update, she told fans that she eats the dish around two times a week. Sign me up for a plate of Raquel's famous pasta, too.

While you could probably already gather that Corinne and Raquel were really close, the contestant explained why exactly their relationship is so strong in an interview with Clevver News (and Bachelor Nation's own Ashley Iaconetti) in August 2017. In the interview, she said that Raquel actually helped her and her family as they were dealing with Corinne's mother's battle with ovarian cancer. She said, "Raquel had told me when I was dealing with this, 'You know, if something happened to your mom, I will be your mom.' So, she's like amazing. I love her." That's powerful stuff right there and just shows how much these two mean to each other.

Corinne and Raquel's relationship was first revealed during the contestant's stint on Nick's season of The Bachelor. Many of her fellow contestants couldn't really understand the dynamic, likely because of the connotations with the word "nanny." However, when viewers got to meet Raquel during the hometown date portion of the show, it was clear that this relationship wasn't something to make light of.

Raquel expressed to Nick that she feels as though Corinne is like a daughter to her and obviously didn't want her to get hurt throughout the Bachelor process. She also said if, "she's happy, I'm happy" in terms of whatever the journey had in store for her. Corinne didn't end up with Nick's final rose in the end, but at least she would always have Raquel on her side.

ABC Television Network on YouTube

Considering how much the pair's lovely relationship captured fans' hearts on The Bachelor, news that Corinne and Raquel are still in contact is sure to delight just about every Bachelor Nation fan.