Costco Just Launched Bottles Of "Eggnog Wine" For The Holidays

You may have already gotten in the holiday spirit, but are you looking for ways to make that spirit bigger and boozier? Lucky for you, big and boozy is just what Costco is all about. Which is why it maybe shouldn't come as a surprise to see that you can get a giant bottle of something called an eggnog wine cocktail at Costco, patron saint of all things mildly alarming that you obviously have to add to your cart.

Spotted by Instagrammer @costcobuys the Kirkland Egg Nog Wine Cocktails bottle looks like an instant holiday treat. Although I have to say, as much as I'm clearly on board with tipsy eggnog, I wouldn't have gone with wine as its natural bedfellow. Rum, surely — even some brandy if you're feeling all grandpa about it. But wine? I'm going to need some convincing, though some people seem to already be very much on board.

"Game changer! My Costco just got these 1.5 liter Kirkland Egg Nog Wine Cocktails!" the post on @costcobuys reads. "This is made with real dairy cream, contains 13.9% Alc/Vol, and is best served over ice. I cannot WAIT to enjoy the holidays with this right by my side!"

See — some people aren't deterred by the wine cocktail combo at all. This bottle of joy retails for $8.99, according to the post. We're talking well under 10 bucks for one and a half liters of holiday spirit.

Eggnog isn't everyone's holiday go-to — I'm partial to peppermint and cinnamon buns, but we all need to find our own path. But if you are a fan of some ye olde eggnog, there is plenty to choose from this year. You can stick to classic eggnog, boozy eggnog, or you can reach for an Eggnog Holiday Latte from Dunkin' or the Great Value Eggnog Holiday Ice Cream that Walmart has already been stocking for weeks. Or you can come up with your own concoction — a boozy egg nog milkshake does sound pretty delicious.

But you may be asking a much more basic question — like what in the heck actually is eggnog? Well, fun fact: I didn't know either. But a little egg nog recipe for one taught me that milk, spices, sugar, and, well, egg seem to be at the heart of this holiday classic. (And, of course, booze, if you're feeling it.)

However you choose to mix your egg and your nog is your own decision, but I have to say that "eggnog wine cocktail" doesn't exactly roll off of the tongue for me. That being said, eggnog is such a traditional holiday tipple that maybe it's high time we mix it up a bit. So if you're curious, head on down to Costco and see if wine and eggnog go together like Santa and reindeer.