Before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premiered in 2015, a TV series starring a woman who sings musical theater-inspired songs about heavy boobs, mental health, and period sex seemed like a feminist theater kid's fever dream. But Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna made it a reality, and considering Crazy Ex-Girlfriend won't return after the April 5 episode, you're probably already mourning the loss of this truly revolutionary show. But its perception-busting storylines and delightful songs will live on long after the series finale, and thanks to Bloom's other ventures, there are still plenty of other ways to get your Crazy Ex fix.

Over the course of four seasons, Rebecca Bunch went from being "Just a Girl in Love" to getting a "Diagnosis" of borderline personality disorder, which helped her make real strides with her mental health and personal growth. We also got to know a terrific supporting cast of characters, like her bestie Paula, her boss Darryl, her roommate Heather, and the main object of her affection, Josh Chan. And with each episode featuring one to four original songs, fans walked away every week laughing, humming a new tune, and thinking about some profound subjects.

Nothing like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend had ever been on TV before, and thanks to Bloom's unique but highly relatable voice, it will be a cult classic for years to come. But just because it will have a lasting legacy doesn't mean you're necessarily ready to say goodbye. So here are some ways you can prolong the magic that is — well, was — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend after the series finale.

The Behind-The-Scenes Documentary If you want to see what went into creating the series finale, and the show in general, you can watch the documentary Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Oh My God I Think It's Over. It's only available on The CW's streaming platform Seed, but it's free to watch and will give you another way to process the finale. Be forewarned, though, there are some slight spoilers, so you may want to watch after the series finale if you don't want to know anything about the end ahead of time.

The Live Show Greg Gayne/The CW Immediately following the series finale, the "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!" will air. But if you want to be in the room where the action happens, you can go to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 14 and 15. Hurry, though, because tickets are going fast.

Bloom In Movie Theaters This Summer Rachel Bloom will be in movie theaters on June 7 when Seth Green's directorial debut (and Macaulay Culkin's first movie in years, NBD) Changeland premieres. She'll also be voicing Silver in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (out in August).

Old Episodes On Netflix Eddy Chen/The CW If you find yourself wanting to relive every past moment of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Netflix has you covered with Seasons 1 through 3 available for streaming — and Season 4 should follow. You can also watch Bloom's pre-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend music videos on her YouTube channel.

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Cabarets racheldoesstuff on Instagram Rebecca Bunch herself went to a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend-themed cabaret at the Rockwell: Table & Stage club in Los Angeles, as she posted about on Instagram. With hundreds of songs over four seasons, the series is really perfect for local performance groups to reinterpret, so keep an eye out for similar events near you — or you can even create your own.