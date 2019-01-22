It's been a pretty great awards season for the cast of Crazy Rich Asians so far. From winning a Critics' Choice Award to being nominated at the Golden Globes, the breakout hit movie has had a constant positive buzz about it since it premiered back in August. But after the announcement of the Academy Awards nominations on Jan. 22, the Crazy Rich Asians Oscars snub has many fans extremely disappointed.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday and including many acclaimed films, like A Star Is Born, Roma, and Black Panther. However, Crazy Rich Asians, was nowhere to be seen on the list at all. As mentioned before, the film has received a ton of noms from other shows, like Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Comedy at the Critic's Choice Awards, the latter of which it won. It also was nominated for those same categories at the Golden Globes. But Oscars? Nothing.

Being a comedy rather than a drama, the movie might have had less of a chance at getting a Best Picture or Best Actress nomination at the Oscars, but the fact that it received nothing has left viewers more than a little rattled.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

More to come...